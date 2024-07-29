Confirmed runners and riders for the Sussex Stakes on day two of Glorious Goodwood

Rosallion faces five rivals in Wednesday's Qatar Sussex Stakes (3.35) at Glorious Goodwood as he seeks a third Group 1 win in a row.

The winner of the St James's Palace Stakes last time, Richard Hannon's colt will renew rivalry with Royal Ascot runner-up Henry Longfellow and 2,000 Guineas hero Notable Speech in the day two highlight.

Rosallion, the 5-6 favourite for the Sussex with Paddy Power, finished second behind Notable Speech in the Newmarket Classic. However, after winning the Irish 2,000 Guineas, he gained his revenge on the Godolphin colt, who was only seventh at Ascot.

Henry Longfellow pushed Rosallion hard in the St James's Palace, only succumbing by a neck, and is Aidan O'Brien's sole representative, with River Tiber and Mountain Bear not declared.

Queen Anne third Maljoom leads the challenge to the three-year-olds, with trainer William Haggas deploying blinkers for the first time. The five-year-old has had an interrupted career since being beaten by half a length in third in the 2022 St James's Palace.

Dubai Turf winner Facteur Cheval , who finished three places behind Maljoom in the Queen Anne having raced in the centre of the track, represents France, while Sonny Liston completes the line-up.

Qatar Sussex Stakes confirmed runners and riders

Facteur Cheval Maxime Guyon

Maxime Guyon Maljoom Tom Marquand

Tom Marquand Sonny Liston Rossa Ryan

Rossa Ryan Henry Longfellow Ryan Moore

Ryan Moore Notable Speech William Buick

William Buick Rosallion Sean Levey

3.35 Goodwood (Wednesday, July 31), Qatar Sussex Stakes

Paddy Power: 5-6 Rosallion, 7-2 Notable Speech, 4 Henry Longfellow, 16 Facteur Cheval, 20 Maljoom, 25 Sonny Liston

