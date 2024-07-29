'She's way overpriced' - which trainer thinks the market is completely wrong in the Galway opener?

Gaucher, when translated from French to English, means a left-handed person, and the five-year-old is well named given he jumped out to his left when winning for the first time over hurdles at Punchestown last month.

Despite that waywardness, the imposing son of Frankel whose dam won the Prix Vermeille, still bolted up by 15 lengths and looked to be getting the hang of his new profession. He received a Racing Post Rating of 135 for the victory and the third horse won easily next time.

Gaucher will need to jump straighter here, but he does have a swagger about him and it's well worth pointing out that Willie Mullins has won this Listed novice hurdle six times since 2009, including with Penhill in 2016.

What is also worth pointing out is that the champion trainer has been responsible for the beaten favourite in the last three runnings. Subsequent Ebor and County Hurdle winner Absurde was only sixth when 4-6 last year; Tax For Max was evens in 2022 when fourth and Dark Voyager third at 9-4 in 2021.

The prolific Gale Mahler makes the trip from Adrian Keatley's North Yorkshire base seeking her sixth win a row. Her recent Market Rasen success was emphatic and the runner-up is no mug, so don't discount a big performance. She could easily be unbeaten given she was not blessed with luck on her Sedgefield debut and it would be foolish to underestimate her.

Similar comments apply to Al Gasparo, who won by a wide margin last time at Killarney and got an RPR of 130 for that, just 5lb shy of Gaucher, while Le Coq Hardi has won two of his last three.

Then there is Jungle Cove. The useful Flat handicapper has always worked like a Group horse at Moone, but never brought his home work to the track according to Jessica Harrington.

He looked like an old pro on his hurdling debut at Ballinrobe though, and we know he has all the ability in the world. He ran well in a charity race at the Curragh recently too. He could be the fly in the ointment.

Gaucher has the most potential of these, but he can't afford to do much wrong.

What they say

Gavin Cromwell, trainer of Al Gasparo

He was very impressive at Killarney and I've been very happy with him since the race too. I'd like to think he goes there with a decent shout.`

Jessica Harrington, trainer of Jungle Cove

You just never know what he'd do! We have left Conor [Smithers] on him as he doesn't like being bullied by jockeys. He loved it at Ballinrobe. It was his first try over hurdles and he really enjoyed himself so let's hope he keeps enjoying himself!

Adrian Keatley, trainer of Gale Mahler

She's way overpriced. She's very professional and hasn't put a foot wrong of late. We're heading over very hopeful and we're not afraid to take anything on with her.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Instant Tendance

She's a really consistent mare who always seems to run her race. She bumped into an improving horse the last day at Killarney and should give her running again. I hope she'll be there or thereabouts.

