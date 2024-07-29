'We would love to get them beat' - bookmakers reveal their biggest Glorious Goodwood liabilities

With Glorious Goodwood upon us, leading bookmakers reveal their main ante-post concerns for one of the biggest Flat racing festivals of the year.

Betfair: 'Moore and O'Brien could cause pain on trading floor'

Barry Orr

In the Nassau, the Ryan Moore-ridden Opera Singer is the biggest loser in a weak enough ante-post book. She's been backed from 6-1 into 6-4 now.

On the Betfair Exchange, Rosallion is odds-on for Wednesday's Sussex Stakes, with the lion's share of the £12,000 matched ante-post being on him.

We're offering a completely free bet on multiples to qualifying customers each day of Glorious Goodwood and any winners for the Ryan Moore-Aidan O'Brien team will cause pain on the trading floor.

Coral: 'Blue For You is a notable mover in the Golden Mile'

David Stevens

Two horses we can expect to be popular on the opening day of the Qatar Goodwood festival are Kinross , with his record of two wins and a second in the Lennox Stakes, and Kyprios , who looks back to his best this season and will be odds-on for the Goodwood Cup.

Likewise in Wednesday's Group 1 feature, Rosallion looks set to be sent off odds-on for the Sussex Stakes, while Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore will be a popular combination all week, and their Jan Brueghel has already moved from 15-8 to 6-4 for the John Pearce Racing Gordon Stakes.

Our two big sponsored races later in the week, the Coral Golden Mile and Coral Stewards' Cup, are 7-1 the field so look wide open at this stage. Blue For You has been the most notable mover in the former, while Fair Wind and Quinault are two who have shortened for the latter.

Kinross: going for a third Lennox Stakes success Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Ladbrokes: 'They are the ones we would love to get beat '

Nicola McGeady

The biggest liabilities at Goodwood would have to be Kinross and Kyprios . They are the key ones we would love to get beat. The Kinross fan club in particular has been out in force as he goes for a third Lennox Stakes.

Galway is super competitive and what we don't want to see is the same jockey-trainer-connections going on a winning streak on any one day, particularly Willie Mullins, Emmet Mullins or the Mee colours.

Paddy Power: 'Punters determined about Opera Singer'

Paul Binfield

Panamas aplenty at Goodwood with a different ambience at Galway, but both meetings are hugely important in the racing calendar and our biggest loser of the week at the former is Opera Singer in the Nassau Stakes.

Punters seem to have determined the step up to ten furlongs will make the Justify filly a Group 1 winner at three after placings in the Irish 1,000 Guineas and Coronation Stakes.

Holloway Boy in the Golden Mile and French Duke in the Coral Handicap are number two and three in the Sussex charts.

