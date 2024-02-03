'He was bouncing after it' - Ruby Walsh on why Galopin Des Champs could put up an even better performance than in Savills

Ruby Walsh believes Galopin Des Champs could put up another blockbuster performance in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup (3.35 ) at the Dublin Racing Festival and thinks he has the potential to win more Gold Cups than Kauto Star.

The legendary rider partnered Audrey Turley's star chaser at home for just the second time during the week and believes the way he emerged from his runaway Savills Chase win could be conducive to another magic moment at Leopardstown.

Speaking on the Racing Post's Good Morning Dublin show , Walsh said: "I rode him for the second time the other morning. He felt great. He’s a lovely horse to ride, a very placid individual.

"Can a horse back up a master performance like that? To look at him at home, there’s a small chance he could be a bit better than he was at Christmas. The way he came out of the race, his recovery, he was bouncing after it."

An eighth Grade 1 success on Saturday afternoon would set Galopin Des Champs up for a second tilt at the Gold Cup and while Walsh believes he could surpass Kauto Star's two victories in the race, he regards the Paul Nicholls-trained chaser as a unique talent.

"Could you see Galopin Des Champs winning a Tingle Creek? No," he said. "Kauto Star was an amazing racehorse. Galopin Des Champs may well go and win more Gold Cups than Kauto Star. If he wins this year it will be two and who is to say it couldn’t be three?

"But will he win the number of Grade 1s Kauto did? Will he ever shoulder top weight in a handicap? I think Kauto Star was a freak, but I’m biased."

Blackmore mounts attract support

Rachael Blackmore is the jockey to follow on the opening day of the Dublin Racing Festival according to the markets, with three of her four rides at Leopardstown coming in for support.

In the opening Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors Novice Hurdle (1.20 ) she will partner Jetara , who is no bigger than 9-4 having traded at 11-4 last night. The mare proved her aptitude for this test when landing a 2m4f Grade 3 mares' hurdle in December and will receive 7lb from her five rivals.

It was a third successive win for the improving six-year-old, who will bid to become the first mare to win the contest since Lets Dance in 2017, and her trainer Jessica Harrington issued a positive update in our race preview . She won the race in 2009 and 2010 with Roberto Goldback and Coole River.

Rachael Blackmore: has four rides at Leopardstown on Saturday Credit: Patrick McCann

Harrington said: "She's in good form and stays well so the trip will hopefully suit, while this race fits into her schedule nicely. She's versatile with regard to ground as she handled heavy going around here well the last day and we're looking forward to running her."

Jetara will be hoping to bag her first Grade 1 and in the process further illuminate Gerard McGrath's excellent 'J' family, as her dam Jelan is a sister to the 2014 Champion Hurdle winner Jezki.

In the day's second Grade 1, the McCann Fitzgerald Spring Juvenile Hurdle (1.50 ), Blackmore's mount Highwind is now a 15-2 shot having been 10-1 last night. Highwind runs in the Galopin Des Champs silks of Audrey Turley and made a deep impression on his hurdling debut at Punchestown, where he pleased Willie Mullins.

The trainer said: "If he keeps it together, he could improve to be in the firing line. He did impress me the first day."

Blackmore's third ride, the Henry de Bromhead-trained Music Of Tara , has been cut to 8-1 from 11-1 last night in the 3m½f Listed handicap hurdle (3.00 ). Like Jetara, she was last seen winning over shorter at the track in December and remains unexposed after ten starts.

A point-to-point winner at Monksgrange in 2021, this will be her first try at three miles under rules and it's likely to suit on pedigree as she is related to the Ultima winner Beware The Bear.

Her final ride The Folkes Tiara has a reasonable chance in the 2m1f Listed handicap chase (4.10 ) having landed a dramatic race over the same course and distance in December.

The going at Leopardstown is soft on the hurdle course and yielding to soft, yielding in places on the chase course.

