2024 Dublin Racing Festival tips: Saturday's best bets from Racing Post experts

Day one of the Dublin Racing Festival is upon us – but who do our experts fancy most?

1.50 Leopardstown

By Kevin Morley

A few recent winners have come here off the back of a maiden hurdle win and Storm Heart can follow suit. His 22-length debut success over obstacles makes him joint top-rated on Racing Post Ratings, so he should prove tough to beat with the likely prospect of further improvement. Kala Conti and Kargese are feared most.

Storm Heart 13:50 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

3.00 Leopardstown

By Paul Kealy

This Kayf Tara mare has run three times at Leopardstown, recording a staying-on sixth of 21 in a 2m maiden hurdle in December 2021, a nearest-at-the-finish third over 2m4f in handicap company a year later, and winning that same race this season.

All the seven-year-old does is stay, which is what you'd expect given her sire and the fact her dam was a 3m-winning half-sister to Ultima winner Beware The Bear, and surely this step up in trip is going to bring out more in her.

Music Of Tara 15:00 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Rachael Blackmore Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

4.40 Leopardstown

By Conor Fennelly

Redemption Day shaped with bundles of promise when runner-up to the smart Jalon D'Oudairies after 20 months off the track on his latest start and if he proves more tractable this time, he should go very close in the concluding 2m bumper.

A smart bumper horse in the 2021-22 season, the seven-year-old was much too keen on his return, looming up menacingly at the furlong pole before it became clear he had nothing left in the tank due to his early exertions.

With that run under his belt, he should be more street-wise and he should give A Dream To Share plenty to think about.

Redemption Day 16:40 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Mr P W Mullins Tnr: W P Mullins

