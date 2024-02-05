Leopardstown delighted with 'very significant increase' in British racegoers at packed-out Dublin Racing Festival

The Dublin Racing Festival was even more popular with British racegoers this year after early figures suggested they made up around 38 per cent of the 36,020 spectators at Leopardstown's prestigious meeting at the weekend.

The number of British spectators was a massive increase on its figure at the 2023 meeting, when an estimated 27 per cent made the journey among a total crowd of 34,591.

Last year's overall attendance was an increase of 40 per cent compared to 2022 and the track has maintained its upward curve, with 1,429 more attending this year's two-day festival in a four per cent increase. Saturday attracted 20,017 spectators, while Sunday saw 16,003 people come through the gates.