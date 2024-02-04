State Man completes remarkable clean sweep of all eight Dublin Racing Festival Grade 1s for Willie Mullins

Today's Offers 8 All offers

State Man, the best hurdler in Ireland, barely came out of second gear to win the Chanelle Pharma Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown on Sunday.

He is trained by the all-conquering Willie Mullins for Joe and Marie Donnelly and had way too much class for Bob Olinger, who was second, one place ahead of the front-running Impaire Et Passe.

It was the second year running State Man has won the race and it was his eighth Grade 1 triumph.

The victory also meant Mullins completed a remarkable clean sweep of all eight Grade 1s over the last two days at Leopardstown.

State Man: has won ten of his 13 starts Credit: Patrick McCann

For all the Mullins success, he cannot necessarily claim to be eyeing another Grade 1 win in the Unibet Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham in March.

That is because State Man will, if all goes well, have to face Constitution Hill, who is arguably the greatest hurdler of all time and was a commanding winner of last year's Champion Hurdle.

Betfair left State Man at 7-2 for the Champion Hurdle and have Constitution Hill as a 1-3 shot.

Ridden by Paul Townend, State Man was happy to track his pacemaking stablemate Impaire Et Passe, but breezed by him turning for home and picked up powerfully to the line.

The final flight was omitted, but it hardly mattered as the son of Doctor Dino recorded a convincing five-and-a-half length win as the 2-5 favourite.

Blessed with an abundance of talent, the seven-year-old has now won ten of his 13 starts, which includes the County Hurdle at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival.

Paul Townend: "I'm not saying I would have beaten Constitution Hill, but I didn't get the feel off him [State Man] in the race I was expecting, so hopefully he can go and give Constitution Hill a race." Credit: Alan Crowhurst

He could not get anywhere near Constitution Hill in last year's Champion Hurdle, but Townend said: "He's just so uncomplicated and professional.

"He didn't mind Impaire Et Passe being in front and he's a joy to do anything with. I loved him last year and love him even more this year because he keeps winning and has proven his superiority over the horses here. It's just a shame Constitution Hill is in the way."

Townend, who rode Mullins' Hall-of-Fame-hurdler Hurricane Fly, added: "I believe strongly last year in the Champion Hurdle I had to work strongly to beat the rest of the horses. I'm not saying I would have beaten Constitution Hill, but I didn't get the feel off him [State Man] in the race I was expecting, so hopefully he can go and give Constitution Hill a race."

Willie Mullins’ Grade 1 domination

Saturday

Dancing City (16-1, Nathaniel Lacy Novice Hurdle)

Kargese (7-2, Spring Juvenile Hurdle)

Il Etait Temps (6-1, Irish Arkle)

Galopin Des Champs (1-3, Irish Gold Cup)

Sunday

Fact To File (6-4, Ladbrokes Novice Chase)

Ballyburn (10-11, Tattersalls Ireland 50th Derby Sale Novice Hurdle)

El Fabiolo (4-11, Dublin Chase)

State Man (2-5, Irish Champion Hurdle)

