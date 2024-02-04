'It's been absolutely extraordinary - it's certainly way more winners than I thought we would achieve'
And there was you thinking he would win every race at the Dublin Racing Festival. He only won five on Sunday, and it was just the four on Saturday. A level par round of nine for the weekend.
That's the thing with Willie Mullins; we expect every drive to go down the middle of the fairway, every iron to get within six feet of the hole and every putt to roll in dead weight smack bang in the centre of the cup. When he wins these Majors, all eight of them over these two days, we barely raise an eyebrow anymore. We expected nothing less.
This was still extraordinary, though. Even by the sky-scraping standards he has set for himself, to win each and every one of the Grade 1 races on offer over the weekend, and to add the Grade 2 mares' bumper to sugarcoat it and make it nine, was an astonishing feat. He has the horses, the owners with the money to afford them, and the champion jockey riding them, but he's still the gaffer and the buck stops with the gaffer. There was huge pressure this weekend. Five winners would have been a failure.
