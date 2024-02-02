Predators Gold heads strong Willie Mullins challenge in first Grade 1 of the Dublin Racing Festival

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Paul Townend would have had one of his more difficult decisions of the weekend when pondering who to partner in the Grade 1 Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors Novice Hurdle with Willie Mullins saddling four exciting novices. The champion jockey has elected to ride Predators Gold , who takes a marked step up in trip after finishing runner-up to Caldwell Potter over 2m at the track over Christmas.

The Gigginstown-owned gelding looked a smart prospect when landing the lucrative Goffs Bumper at Punchestown last season and made little mistake on his hurdles debut when taking a 2m3½f maiden back at that track in November. He was dropped back to the minimum trip for his first foray into Grade 1 company and acquitted himself well behind Caldwell Potter.

The winner looks smart but there is a suspicion that the race fell apart in behind with the fancied pair Down Memory Lane and Daddy Long Legs both floundering in the testing conditions.

Loughglynn was a smart bumper horse and claimed the scalp of Firefox at Naas last season before running respectably in the Champion Bumper when ninth. He did everything wrong but still won on his hurdles debut at Punchestown, racing keenly, wandering around and taking an extra stride on the approach to most of his obstacles.

However, his display when taking Grade 2 honours at Limerick last time was much more polished and his jumping improved considerably, although his proclivity to race freely was still evident. That can be forgiven given the race was run at a sedate gallop and he showed a nice turn of foot to shoot clear in the straight, especially considering he shapes as if a stamina test could bring about further progress.

Drying ground is a niggling question mark, but he is learning with each start and could prove a level above these.

The Jessica Harrington-trained Jetara , who is closely related to Champion Hurdle winner Jezki, is a mare firmly on the up and she was impressive when scooting more than seven lengths clear in a mares' Grade 3 at the track over Christmas. This longer trip should be fine given she wasn't stopping when landing a 2m3½f Listed event at Punchestown on very testing ground two starts ago and she will make her presence felt with another step forward.

Gordon Elliott's Stellar Story finished runner-up to Loughglynn at Limerick and he will appreciate a thorough stamina test in first-time cheekpieces. I Will Be Baie beat subsequent winner My Trump Card at Fairyhouse and is another lively contender for Closutton, while Dancing City's prospects will be further enhanced as the ground dries out.

What they say

Willie Mullins, trainer of Predators Gold, Loughglynn, I Will Be Baie and Dancing City

Predators Gold looks like he might want this trip. It's significant that Patrick [Mullins] has chosen to ride Loughglynn. He'll handle the trip and ground and is a very tough horse. I don't think we've seen the best of Dancing City and maybe he'll have to go further in trip to show that. He'll improve on nicer ground and he has his chance. I Will Be Baie's win at Fairyhouse has worked out well and he's one who will improve nicely as the ground dries out.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Stellar Story

He's a good horse, a really nice prospect for staying chases down the line. The ground was very deep at Limerick when Loughglynn beat him and he should prefer this nicer surface. We're expecting a good run.

Jessica Harrington, trainer of Jetara

She's in good form and stays well so the trip will hopefully suit, while this race fits into her schedule nicely. She's versatile with regard to ground as she handled heavy going around here well the last day and we're looking forward to running her.

More on the Dublin Racing Festival:

1.50 Leopardstown: Paul Townend sides with Storm Heart in Spring Juvenile - but has he got it right this time?

2.25 Leopardstown: The one non-Mullins banker? Confidence high as unbeaten Marine Nationale takes on powerhouse stables

3.35 Leopadrstown: Bullish Paul Townend eyes 'sweet revenge' as Galopin Des Champs takes aim at Fastorslow

'The market suggests he is the chosen one' - why this horse can win at the Dublin Racing Festival this weekend

Dublin Racing Festival day one acca: the 25-1 five-leg accumulator featuring the hot favourites on Saturday

'He can win here and follow up at the Cheltenham Festival' - your Dublin Racing Festival questions answered

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.