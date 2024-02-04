'It was everything I wanted and more' - El Fabiolo thrills Willie Mullins with another easy Grade 1 success

Today's Offers 8 All offers

El Fabiolo extended his unbeaten record over fences to six with an easy win in the Dublin Chase at Leopardstown.

Last season's Arkle winner was cut to 4-9 favourite (from 1-2) for the Champion Chase with Paddy Power at the Cheltenham Festival after producing a fine performance. He jumped smoothly under Paul Townend from a prominent position, before breezing into the lead on the turn for home.

He was pushed clear of stablemate Dinoblue to continue Willie Mullins' dominance at the big meeting. Mullins has now won all seven Grade 1s across the two days and saddles State Man, Impaire Et Passe and Echoes In Rain in the four-runner Irish Champion Hurdle in search of the clean sweep.

"I'm not counting," Mullins told Racing TV. "It was everything I wanted and more. Dinoblue worked so well during the week that I thought if there was any chink in El Fabiolo's armour that she'd be there – she was in tip-top order. It was a good race and he beat her emphatically."

El Fabiolo: stretched clear of stablemate Dinoblue Credit: Patrick McCann

El Fabiolo was successful in his prep while main challenger Jonbon suffered a shock defeat at odds of 1-4 in the rescheduled Clarence House Chase at Cheltenham last weekend. Bet365 pushed his Champion Chase odds out to 4-1 on Sunday.

The runner-up Dinoblue could avoid a rematch with El Fabiolo and run in the Mares' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival. She was cut to 11-10 (from 5-4) for that race with bet365.

Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (Cheltenham, March 13)

bet365: 2-5 El Fabiolo, 4 Jonbon, 7 Dinoblue, 16 Edwardstone, Ferny Hollow, 20 Boothill, Elixir De Nutz, 25 bar

