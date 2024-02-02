Bullish Paul Townend eyes 'sweet revenge' as Galopin Des Champs takes aim at Fastorslow in Irish Gold Cup

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Ruby Walsh said it was a performance for the ages and you get the impression we will be talking about Galopin Des Champs' 23-length romp in the Savills Chase for decades to come – and rightly so. It was a sight for the sorest of eyes as he taught the new kid on the chasing block a lesson. Gerri Colombe couldn't live with him.

Galopin Des Champs sets a very high bar, probably too high for others to reach. His remarkable performance in the Savills Chase earned him a Racing Post rating of 184 and that is 9lb more than anything Fastorslow has ever achieved.

Paddy Power free bets: Galopin Des Champs betting offer

The big question is can he do it again? He posted an identical RPR of 184 for his crowning moment in the Cheltenham Gold Cup and then backed it up with an RPR of 172 in the Punchestown equivalent when beaten by Fastorslow at 4-11. He cannot afford that sort of performance here or his old nemesis in the Martin Brassil camp will increase his lead to 3-1.

Willie Mullins is hoping he can repeat his Christmas feat and, if he does, there will only be one winner.

The champion trainer, chasing his 13th victory in the Irish Gold Cup, said: "He was very good in the Savills Chase over Christmas and let’s hope he can replicate that performance on Saturday. It’s a tough race but with a clear round he looks the one to beat."

Paul Townend is looking for revenge, he wants to right the wrongs of his last two tussles with Fastorslow.

Writing in his Ladbrokes blog, Townend said: "Fastorslow has beaten us on the last two occasions we've met so we're hoping for some sweet revenge.

"I've nothing to report but positives about Galopin Des Champs and I can't wait to get back up on him. He seems to be in brilliant form and he's my best ride of the day."

It is worth pointing out that Galopin Des Champs ended a rotten run for favourites last year, when scoring at 30-100. Before that, you had to rewind to Quel Esprit back in 2012 to find the last winning market leader and there were winners at 33-1, 20-1 and 18-1 in the interim.

The Irish Gold Cup is prone to throwing up big shocks, but anything other than victory for the highest-rated horse in training would go down as one of the biggest surprises in the history of the great race.

'I'm delighted with him and everything has gone according to plan'

Fastorslow brings a 2-1 lead over Galopin Des Champs into the Irish Gold Cup and Martin Brassil reports everything to have gone swimmingly in the lead up to the fourth instalment of the rivalry.

We haven't seen Fastorslow since his late surge to land the John Durkan Chase, as he was a late withdrawal due to deteriorating ground conditions last time, so he comes here fresh following a 69-day break, 32 more days off than Galopin Des Champs.

Brassil said: "Everything has gone according to plan over the last few weeks. I've been delighted with him and we're looking forward to the challenge."

When asked about tactics, the trainer replied: "We won't be changing too much. If it's not broken, don't fix it."

And Fastorslow hasn't been broken since his neck defeat to subsequent Grand National winner Corach Rambler in the Ultima at Cheltenham last March. He has taken the step up to Grade 1 level in his stride, but victory here would see his reputation soar to a whole new level.

What they say

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Conflated

He won the race two years ago and we know he loves Leopardstown so hopefully he can give another good account of himself. It's a hot race again with Galopin Des Champs and Fastorslow in there, but if Conflated brings his A-game to the table he will be bang there turning in. He's a very good horse.

Willie Mullins, trainer of I Am Maximus

He has to improve a huge amount to get near the front two in this, but it will be more valuable experience for him moving forward.

More on the Dublin Racing Festival:

1.20 Leopardstown: Predators Gold heads strong Willie Mullins challenge in first Grade 1 of the Dublin Racing Festival

1.50 Leopardstown: Paul Townend sides with Storm Heart in Spring Juvenile - but has he got it right this time?

2.25 Leopardstown: The one non-Mullins banker? Confidence high as unbeaten Marine Nationale takes on powerhouse stables

'The market suggests he is the chosen one' - why this horse can win at the Dublin Racing Festival this weekend

Dublin Racing Festival day one acca: the 25-1 five-leg accumulator featuring the hot favourites on Saturday

'He can win here and follow up at the Cheltenham Festival' - your Dublin Racing Festival questions answered

How to claim Paddy Power's exclusive Irish Gold Cup sign-up offer

Here is our step-by-step guide on how to claim your Irish Gold Cup enhanced odds for Galopin Des Champs to win.

Click here to join Paddy Power Complete your registration details when prompted Add the promo code YSACIC (it should be automatically applied for you if you sign up through our link) Deposit a minimum of £10 into your account Place a £1 bet on the win or each-way market for Galopin Des Champs to win the Irish Gold Cup If your bet wins you will receive the enhanced winnings in free bets

Paddy Power Galopin Des Champs free bets: terms and conditions

Please note the key terms and conditions to adhere to when creating an online account with Paddy Power. The main terms and conditions are located on their website or app. Here are a few points to consider before joining:

Offer for new customers only

Place a max £1 bet on the win or each-way market for Galopin Des Champs to win the Irish Gold Cup on Saturday, February 3

Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in free bets

Free bets are valid seven days, only deposits with cards are eligible

Excludes multiples and in-play bets

T&Cs apply

Please gamble responsibly

Read these next:

Dublin Racing Festival day one acca: the 25-1 five-leg accumulator featuring the hot favourites on Saturday

'The market suggests he is the chosen one' - why this horse can win at the Dublin Racing Festival this weekend

'He can win here and follow up at the Cheltenham Festival' - your Dublin Racing Festival questions answered

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.