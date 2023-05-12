What have connections said about their leading Derby and Oaks contenders?

The trials for the Betfred-sponsored and have been coming thick and fast in recent days, with more to come from Lingfield and York. The ante-post markets are in a state of flux, so here is a recap of what connections have been saying about the key players at this stage for the two Epsom Classics.

Trainers: John and Thady Gosden

Ante-post odds: 4-1

The Derby market badly needed a jolt of excitement added into the mix at the start of this week and Arrest duly provided it in the Chester Vase. Although joint-trainer John Gosden has subsequently expressed concerns about how suitable quick conditions might be for the Juddmonte colt, he will remain an Epsom candidate of huge interest in the coming weeks, particularly as he is the front-runner to be Frankie Dettori's final Derby ride.

What connections said

John Gosden: "He's gone and won well over the trip. We'll leave all options open for Epsom. If Epsom was fast I don't think he'd enjoy it as much but he's done nothing but mature and improve."

Arrest 13:30 Epsom View Racecard

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Ante-post odds: 5-1

It would be some training performance if Aidan O'Brien can get Auguste Rodin's Derby mission back on track. A Group 1 winner as a juvenile, he started the spring with the world at his feet amidst whispers of a Triple Crown bid. However, it all went wrong at Newmarket in the 2,000 Guineas and he came home 12th of the 14 runners. O'Brien is capable of masterful training feats, but this would be right up there.

What connections said

Aidan O'Brien: "We are happy with Auguste Rodin. The plan is to go to the Derby. Jim Crowley's horse [Royal Scotsman] seemed to run into the back of Little Big Bear, then Little Big Bear gave Auguste Rodin a knock and it was just a bit of mess and the race developed away from them."

Auguste Rodin 13:30 Epsom View Racecard

Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Ante-post odds: 11-2

Charlie Appleby and Godolphin have claimed two of the last five Derbys and Military Order could be their leading candidate this time. We are likely to know plenty more come Saturday afternoon – he is entered in Lingfield's Derby Trial – but he took a big step forward on his return at Newbury last month in a lucrative novice contest. He made all on that occasion under William Buick and his ceiling remains very much unknown.

What connections said

Alex Merriam, assistant trainer: "He's a nice horse. He's a similar stamp to his brother [Adayar]. He's big horse, so I don't think he'd want rock-hard ground, but it's rare big races are run on it."

Military Order 13:30 Epsom View Racecard

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Ante-post odds: 13-8

It is not a surprise to see Aidan O'Brien unleash Epsom contenders at Chester, but the margin of dominance Savethelastdance had over her rivals in Wednesday's Cheshire Oaks was an eyebrow-raising performance. Ryan Moore quickly went through the gears with the filly after she was sluggish in the early stages, and the turbo kicked in as she pulled further and further clear of her rivals. The winning margin was 22 lengths and it was little surprise to see revised quotes of 2-1 quickly snapped up in the aftermath.

What connections said

Ryan Moore, jockey: "She's probably given me as good a feel in this race as the ones I've rode. She stepped a little slow and they went very hard early on. She got relaxed and followed them round. All of the others gave up with half a mile to go and she was just getting going. She ran right through the line."

Savethelastdance 16:30 Epsom View Racecard

Trainers: John and Thady Gosden

Ante-post odds: 5-1

John Gosden has trained the winner of the Oaks three times in the last decade and, in partnership with son Thady, he has another leading contender in Pretty Polly winner Running Lion. Brought along gently by connections, Running Lion graduated from novice and then handicap company to win her fourth race in a row in last Sunday's Listed contest. She made extremely smooth headway up the Rowley Mile, cruised clear under Oisin Murphy and now occupies the position of second favourite for next month's Classic on June 2.

What connections said

John Gosden: "Roaring Lion won the Dante in tremendous style and went for the Derby. He was the last one off the bridle at Epsom but didn't see out the mile and a half, so it will be very interesting with this filly whether she's more Prix de Diane or if she'd be an Oaks filly. We'll have to give that some thought. The jockey's first reaction was to possibly stay at a mile-and-a-quarter and I'm always interested in what they say straight away, but anything is possible. The idea would be to go to one of the Oaks, but which one it is I wouldn't know."

Running Lion 16:30 Epsom View Racecard

Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Ante-post odds: 6-1

You have to go back 36 years to find Unite, Sir Michael Stoute's last winner of the Oaks, but the veteran Newmarket trainer knows how to prepare one for Epsom – see Desert Crown in last year's Derby – and Infinite Cosmos could just be the type to get there. First seen in a backend maiden at Doncaster last October, she bounced out as a three-year-old in style at last week's Guineas meeting, winning her maiden readily under Moore. Stoute indicated a more established trial could be next for this daughter of Sea The Stars, but she has significant potential and is one to keep a close eye on in the run up to Epsom.

What connections said

Sir Michael Stoute: "She was still a bit green and the Oaks is a possibility, but hopefully she'll run in a trial next."

Infinite Cosmos 16:30 Epsom View Racecard

Paddy Power: 13-8 Savethelastdance, 5 Running Lion, 6 Infinite Cosmos, 8 Never Ending Story, 12 Bluestocking, 14 Azazat, Electric Eyes, Mawj, 20 bar

Paddy Power: 4-1 Arrest, 5 Auguste Rodin, 11-2 Military Order, 10 Flying Honours, 12 Sprewell, 14 Canberra Legend, 16 Dubai Mile, Epictetus, Royal Scotsman, Silver Knott, 20 bar

