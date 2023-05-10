'All of the others gave up' - Savethelastdance 13-8 for Epsom after stunning 22-length Cheshire Oaks romp

Savethelastdance delivered a sensational performance to provide Aidan O'Brien with a record eighth win in the Cheshire Oaks.

Sent off the 8-11 favourite, Savethelastdance raced in second last for most of the race before surging past Sirona around the home bend when asked by Ryan Moore to win by an astonishing 22 lengths.

Savethelastdance was 5-1 favourite for the Oaks prior to her stunning win and is now no bigger than 13-8 for the Epsom Classic. Enable was the last filly to do the double in 2017.

Moore, who was winning the race for the sixth time and won the Oaks last year on Tuesday for O’Brien, told ITV racing: “She’s probably given me as good a feel in this race as the ones I’ve rode.

“She stepped a little slow and they went very hard early on. She got relaxed and followed them round. All of the others gave up with half a mile to go and she was just getting going. She ran right through the line."

Savethelastdance was having just the third start of her career having finished fifth over a mile on her debut at Thurles in October before comfortably beating subsequent winners Boogie Woogie and Azazat in a Leopardstown maiden last month.

Savethelastdance was sent off at 20-1 on that occasion on heavy ground and dealt with testing conditions again with the going at the Roodee officially described as soft. Coolmore’s Paul Smith is convinced that the best is still to come from the three-year-old daughter of Galileo on quicker ground.

“I was really taken with that,” he said. “Ryan was very complimentary about her after the line. We’re very happy. I think she’d be better on better ground. She’s classy enough to get through this ground but I look forward to seeing her on decent ground.”

Betfred: 13-8 Savethelastdance, 7 Infinite Cosmos, 8 Never Ending Story, 10 Running Lion, 12 Bluestocking, 14 Azazat, 16 Mawj, Electric Eyes

