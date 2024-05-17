Leading Derby contender Arabian Crown ruled out of Epsom due to a setback

Leading Betfred Derby candidate Arabian Crown will miss the Epsom Classic on June 1 after suffering a setback.

A post on the Godolphin X account revealed the three-year-old son of Dubawi will miss the race and be aimed at a late summer campaign.

Arabian Crown was a general 7-2 second favourite behind City Of Troy for the Derby on Friday morning.

He is unbeaten in four starts since his debut third at Sandown last July and surged right to the forefront of the Derby ante-post market following his impressive return at the Esher track last month.

He made all on that occasion under William Buick to win the bet365 Classic Trial by three and a quarter lengths.

Ancient Wisdom finished a well-beaten second to Economics in Thursday’s Dante Stakes for Charlie Appleby and Godolphin, with the trainer stating in the aftermath that “Will would have a job getting off Arabian Crown, realistically”.

But the Arabian Crown setback compounds a difficult Derby trials period for the Moulton Paddocks stable, during which Hidden Law stormed into contention for the Classic only to suffer a fatal injury moments after winning the Chester Vase last week.

Dante runner-up Ancient Wisdom remains entered in the Derby and is a 12-1 chance for the stable, who won the Classic twice in four years with Masar (2018) and Adayar (2021).

Following the news of Arabian Crown's setback, 2,000 Guineas disappointment City Of Troy has shortened into general 2-1 favouritism, although William Hill have installed him as the 7-4 joint-favourite with Economics who would need to be supplemented.

Lingfield Derby Trial winner Ambiente Friendly and the Aidan O'Brien-trained Los Angeles are the other contenders available at single-figure prices.

Betfred Derby (Epsom, June 1)

Paddy Power: 2 City Of Troy, 6 Los Angeles, 13-2 Ambiente Friendly, 12 Ancient Wisdom, 14 Diego Velazquez, 20 Capulet, Dancing Gemini, 25 bar

