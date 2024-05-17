Leading Derby contender Arabian Crown ruled out of Epsom due to a setback
Leading Betfred Derby candidate Arabian Crown will miss the Epsom Classic on June 1 after suffering a setback.
A post on the Godolphin X account revealed the three-year-old son of Dubawi will miss the race and be aimed at a late summer campaign.
Arabian Crown was a general 7-2 second favourite behind City Of Troy for the Derby on Friday morning.
He is unbeaten in four starts since his debut third at Sandown last July and surged right to the forefront of the Derby ante-post market following his impressive return at the Esher track last month.
He made all on that occasion under William Buick to win the bet365 Classic Trial by three and a quarter lengths.
Ancient Wisdom finished a well-beaten second to Economics in Thursday’s Dante Stakes for Charlie Appleby and Godolphin, with the trainer stating in the aftermath that “Will would have a job getting off Arabian Crown, realistically”.
But the Arabian Crown setback compounds a difficult Derby trials period for the Moulton Paddocks stable, during which Hidden Law stormed into contention for the Classic only to suffer a fatal injury moments after winning the Chester Vase last week.
Dante runner-up Ancient Wisdom remains entered in the Derby and is a 12-1 chance for the stable, who won the Classic twice in four years with Masar (2018) and Adayar (2021).
Following the news of Arabian Crown's setback, 2,000 Guineas disappointment City Of Troy has shortened into general 2-1 favouritism, although William Hill have installed him as the 7-4 joint-favourite with Economics who would need to be supplemented.
Lingfield Derby Trial winner Ambiente Friendly and the Aidan O'Brien-trained Los Angeles are the other contenders available at single-figure prices.
Betfred Derby (Epsom, June 1)
Paddy Power: 2 City Of Troy, 6 Los Angeles, 13-2 Ambiente Friendly, 12 Ancient Wisdom, 14 Diego Velazquez, 20 Capulet, Dancing Gemini, 25 bar
Read these next:
'Will would have a job getting off Arabian Crown' - Charlie Appleby on his Derby team after Dante defeat
'We all want to win the Derby, but it takes a type' - William Haggas not sold on Economics Epsom bid despite Dante demolition
Charlie Appleby devastated after impressive Chester Vase winner Hidden Law dies in 'freak accident' after crossing line
Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.
inBritain
- 'We'll have another crack at Notable Speech' - Owen Burrows eyes St James's Palace for Guineas fifth Alyanaabi
- 'He could be the value option' - why this horse can win the Lockinge plus 1-2-3 predictions
- 'We owe him so much' - Grand National hero Corach Rambler retired at the age of ten
- 'Will would have a job getting off Arabian Crown' - Charlie Appleby on his Derby team after Dante defeat
- Jockey Ray Dawson back with two rides at Newbury on Friday after completing six-month cocaine ban
- 'We'll have another crack at Notable Speech' - Owen Burrows eyes St James's Palace for Guineas fifth Alyanaabi
- 'He could be the value option' - why this horse can win the Lockinge plus 1-2-3 predictions
- 'We owe him so much' - Grand National hero Corach Rambler retired at the age of ten
- 'Will would have a job getting off Arabian Crown' - Charlie Appleby on his Derby team after Dante defeat
- Jockey Ray Dawson back with two rides at Newbury on Friday after completing six-month cocaine ban