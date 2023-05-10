Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Derby festival
premium

'I don't think 6-1 is a bad price at all' - David Jennings analyses the Classic clues on offer at Chester

Arrest and Savethelastdance were both impressive winners of their trials at Chester
Arrest and Savethelastdance were both impressive winners of their trials at Chester

Maybe she's a beast, and she must be something out of the ordinary to win any trial by that far, but 13-8 seems fairly skimpy about Savethelastdance for a Betfred Oaks that is over three weeks away.

She was a late drifter for the Cheshire Oaks and traded much bigger than that in-running during the early part of the race, but they went quick up front in the conditions and the race fell apart.

Those in behind probably aren't up to much, but to sweep by Sirona as though she was standing still on the home turn was extremely easy on the eye, and she looked as though she could have kept going and grabbed a seat in the Kop for Liverpool's next home match. She certainly wasn't stopping.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Published on 10 May 2023Last updated 18:51, 10 May 2023
icon
more inDerby festival
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inDerby festival