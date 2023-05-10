'I don't think 6-1 is a bad price at all' - David Jennings analyses the Classic clues on offer at Chester

Maybe she's a beast, and she must be something out of the ordinary to win any trial by that far, but 13-8 seems fairly skimpy about for a Betfred Oaks that is over three weeks away.

She was a late drifter for the Cheshire Oaks and traded much bigger than that in-running during the early part of the race, but they went quick up front in the conditions and the race fell apart.

Those in behind probably aren't up to much, but to sweep by Sirona as though she was standing still on the home turn was extremely easy on the eye, and she looked as though she could have kept going and grabbed a seat in the Kop for Liverpool's next home match. She certainly wasn't stopping.