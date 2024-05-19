Racing Post logo
'You always know when you've got one' - Epsom spin crucial as Roger Teal dreams of Derby bid for Dancing Gemini

Dancing Gemini: an impressive winner of the Flying Scotsman stakes under Lewis Edmunds
Dancing Gemini: set for either the Derby or Prix du Jockey Club next Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Roger Teal is daring to dream he might have a legitimate contender for the Betfred Derby in the shape of Poule d'Essai des Poulains runner-up Dancing Gemini, who will have a dress rehearsal on Epsom Downs on Tuesday morning. 

Teal and owner-breeder David Fish are keen to leave the Derby on Saturday week and the Qatar Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly 24 hours later on the table for Dancing Gemini, who failed by just half a length to hand the Lambourn trainer his first Classic success in the French 2,000 Guineas.

Teal admits the open-looking nature of this year's Derby makes Epsom a tempting proposition and he is confident Dancing Gemini would handle the step up to a mile and a half. 

Lewis Porteous

inBritain

