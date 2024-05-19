'You always know when you've got one' - Epsom spin crucial as Roger Teal dreams of Derby bid for Dancing Gemini

Roger Teal is daring to dream he might have a legitimate contender for the Betfred Derby in the shape of Poule d'Essai des Poulains runner-up Dancing Gemini, who will have a dress rehearsal on Epsom Downs on Tuesday morning.

Teal and owner-breeder David Fish are keen to leave the Derby on Saturday week and the Qatar Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly 24 hours later on the table for Dancing Gemini , who failed by just half a length to hand the Lambourn trainer his first Classic success in the French 2,000 Guineas.

Teal admits the open-looking nature of this year's Derby makes Epsom a tempting proposition and he is confident Dancing Gemini would handle the step up to a mile and a half.