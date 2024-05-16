'Will would have a job getting off Arabian Crown' - Charlie Appleby on his Derby team after Dante defeat

Charlie Appleby believes William Buick would find it hard to desert leading Derby hope Arabian Crown for stablemate Ancient Wisdom after the latter was beaten on his return in the Dante Stakes .

Winner of the Group 1 Futurity Trophy on his final start last year, Ancient Wisdom was sent off the 7-4 favourite to make a successful comeback but was no match for impressive winner Economics and finished six lengths behind in second.

The son of Dubawi drifted to 16-1 (from 8) for the Derby with Paddy Power and, despite Appleby being pleased with the performance, he does not think it could be enough to tempt his number one rider off Arabian Crown .

"At the moment Will would have a job getting off Arabian Crown, realistically," he said. "If this horse jumps forward and does a decent piece of work next Saturday, it could be a different ball game, but I don't think it'll be a difficult decision at the moment."

Arabian Crown: impressive winner of Sandown's Classic Trial Credit: Alan Crowhurst

On Ancient Wisdom's performance, Appleby added: "We're happy and, most importantly, Will said he handled the ground. We were confident he'd handle it, but when you bring extreme conditions he excels in them. He's crying out to step up in trip and he'll come forward for this – he's having a good heave for one of ours."

The Godolphin trainer said that a trip to Epsom on June 1 is not a certainty with Ancient Wisdom, who is also entered in the Irish Derby at the Curragh next month.



Appleby said: "We'll let it all settle down as it's only two and a bit weeks to Epsom and we'll see how much he progresses from this. He'll come forward a good bit and a mile and a half is definitely his trip.

"We feel a galloping track and a sterner test will suit him, whereas at Epsom you can be a mile-and-a-quarter horse and win, because you have to be able to travel.

"This horse will come on a lot and he allowed himself more time to come to himself in the spring than Arabian Crown did – he's still coming in his coat. They're two nice horses to have for the season anyway."

Betfred Derby (Epsom, June 1)

Paddy Power: 11-4 City Of Troy, 7-2 Arabian Crown, 8 Ambiente Friendly, Los Angeles, 16 Ancient Wisdom, Diego Velazquez, 20 Capulet, Dancing Gemini, 25 bar

Read this next. . .

Dante demolition! 'Spectacular' Economics storms to emphatic victory but Derby bid looks unlikely

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.