William Hill to become first bookmaker to go non-runner no bet on all 28 Cheltenham Festival races from New Year's Day

William Hill are set to become the first bookmaker to offer non-runner no bet terms to punters for all 28 races at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival from New Year's Day.

The festival markets have been subject to some serious moves following a hectic and informative Christmas programme, with reigning Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Galopin Des Champs no bigger than 11-8 to retain his crown in March following his dominant win in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown on Thursday.

Irish Point (Stayers' Hurdle), Jade De Grugy (Mares' Novices' Hurdle) and Fact To File (Turners, Brown Advisory and National Hunt Chase) were other significant movers on Thursday, while King George hero Hewick , novice chasers Found A Fifty and Marine Nationale and novice hurdlers Loughlynn and Caldwell Potter have shortened considerably following the action over the festive period.

However, ante-post punters with Hills from January 1 will be able to benefit from the security of getting their money returned if the horse they have backed does not run in the correct race or appear at all at the Cheltenham Festival. The terms will be available online and in shops, with Hills also committed to paying five places each-way on all handicaps at the meeting.

William Hill spokesperson Lee Phelps said: "After a busy few days of festive racing, the ante-post picture for many of the Cheltenham Festival races looks much clearer, but there's still certainly no guarantee that any horse will make it to the track in March.

"So, with interest building all the time, we're giving our customers the added reassurance that from January 1, if one of their ante-post fancies doesn’t run, they'll get their money back as we're non-runner money back on all of the 28 Cheltenham Festival races."

