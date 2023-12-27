Would you be a backer or a layer of Marine Nationale at even-money for the Arkle? Three experts have their say

'He hasn't been beating exceptional rivals'

Marine Nationale looked to take excellently to fences, but backing a horse at evens with more than ten weeks to go wouldn't be my thing and you can argue he hasn't been beating exceptional rivals.

Only two horses in the last ten years have produced a lower Racing Post Rating when winning the Supreme and, ultimately, Marine Nationale should have beaten his rivals as he did at Leopardstown.

With Facile Vega bitterly disappointing on Boxing Day, I wonder if Blood Destiny could turn into Willie Mullins' Arkle horse. He's a 14-1 chance and the trainer often likes running horses over intermediate trips, then cutting them back to two miles – Energumene is a high-profile example.

Another to note is the Venetia Williams-trained Djelo , who won a Grade 2 over 2m3f just before Christmas. The front-running five-year-old is an incredibly slick jumper who isn't short of pace, so perhaps they could explore dropping him back in trip. At 33-1, he's overpriced.

Maddy Playle, reporter

'He is an entirely reasonable price'

When a horse wins the Supreme Novices' Hurdle in the impressive way that Marine Nationale did, they have to be serious contenders for the Champion Hurdle or the Arkle Novices' Chase.

Marine Nationale: jumped well on his chasing debut Credit: Caroline Norris

We will never know whether he might have ruffled Constitution Hill's feathers at Cheltenham but we can be pretty confident he will take plenty of beating over fences back there in March.

He jumped like a natural chaser on Wednesday, never putting a foot wrong even when harried up front early on.

Even money is an entirely reasonable price for the Arkle, even two and a half months ahead of the race. With Constitution Hill and Impaire Et Passe sticking to hurdles, there is nothing else with his class or potential in the field.

David Carr, reporter

'It's hard to find a compelling reason to lay him'

We have seen Marine Nationale jump only 11 fences, so diving in at odds of evens wouldn't be on my to-do list, but at the same time, I find it hard to see a compelling reason to lay him.

Barry Connell's stable star was entitled to win this beginners' chase at odds of 1-2, but it certainly was a slick performance and connections are adamant he will come on plenty for his reappearance.

The Dublin Racing Festival will tell us more about his Arkle credentials. From what we have seen in this division so far this season, I don't think there is much for Marine Nationale backers to fret about.

Jack Haynes, reporter

