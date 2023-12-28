'It was a huge performance' - Galopin Des Champs back to his best with 23-length win over Gerri Colombe in Savills Chase

Galopin Des Champs bounced back to his brilliant best to land the Grade 1 Savills Chase at Leopardstown in awesome fashion under Paul Townend.

Last season's Cheltenham Gold Cup winner had been beaten twice since his crowning moment in March but he was untouchable on this occasion, jumping boldly throughout and leaving his rivals toiling in the home straight.

Conflated, last year's winner, cut out the early running but Townend was determined to be positive on Galopin Des Champs, giving him plenty of room in second and he was fast and accurate at his fences.

The pace quickened going to three-out, with Gerri Colombe the first to feel the pinch, but Galopin Des Champs was tanking along and started to stamp his authority on his rivals from that point.

He powered away from Conflated at the second-last and when that rival unseated his rider at the last, Galopin Des Champs was miles clear of his rivals.

The official winning distance was 23 lengths over Gerri Colombe, with the winner returning the 6-4 favourite. Capodanno was a further head away in third.

Paul Townend celebrates Savills Chase success on Galopin Des Champs Credit: Patrick McCann

Despite the absence of Fastorslow, the horse who has beaten Galopin Des Champs on his previous two starts, due to the testing conditions, it was impossible not to be blown away by the winner who is 5-4 favourite (from 3-1) to retain his Gold Cup crown with Paddy Power.

"He had questions to answer after his last couple of races but all credit to Willie Mullins for getting him back," said Townend. "I loved the way he took on the first and from there on I was very happy on him the whole way. It was pretty simple to be honest.

"Fastorslow deserves more credit than he is getting and he'll be a force to be reckoned with in the future, but if Galopin Des Champs turns up in this form, he'll be hard to beat."

Winning trainer Mullins was delighted to see his star bounce back to form and said there was every chance the Irish Gold Cup at the Dublin Racing Festival would be next.

"It was a huge performance," said Mullins. "He put what appeared to be a very good field of horses to bed in the matter of a few strides after doing it the hard way up the front the whole way.

"Paul wanted to change tactics, jump him out in front and give him plenty of daylight. When I saw his jump the first, I was very happy that Paul had probably made the right decision. We'll probably just let him enjoy himself [out in front] from now on."

Asked if he could have envisaged such a dominant performance before the race, Mullins added: "No. I ran four in the race and if anyone of the four had won it wouldn't have surprised me. But this fellow looks to be a class ahead and they're good horses.

"There's every chance you could see him in the Irish Gold Cup next and it could make for a fantastic race. It will be a tough race with Fastorslow in there."

