Do you see Caldwell Potter as more of a Supreme or Ballymore type? Our experts are all in agreement

What could have been a high-class and informative contest turned into a horribly attritional affair, one in which market leaders Daddy Long Legs and Down Memory Lane were waving white flags a long way from home. An ability to handle the gruelling conditions was essential – and Caldwell Potter not only handled them, he revelled in them.

Gordon Elliott feels the winner lacks the class of his ill-fated brother Mighty Potter, but he has inherited plenty of talent. Stamina looks his strong suit, which means a step up in trip for the Ballymore looks the most tempting route to take.

Lee Mottershead

'Surely the Ballymore is the more suitable race'

The ground on the hurdle course at Leopardstown was described as heavy and it certainly looked no better than that, so the emphasis was very much on stamina and Caldwell Potter looks to have that in abundance.

He is also a brother to Mighty Potter, who connections had hoped could become a Cheltenham Gold Cup horse, so surely the Ballymore is the more suitable race.

Either way, Gordon Elliott looks to have a strong hand in the novice hurdle division, with Farren Glory impressing in the way he travelled during the Grade 1 Formby on Tuesday before falling two out.

Lewis Porteous

'A step up in trip looks sure to bring improvement'

It’s a fair indication of Caldwell Potter’s ability that he is able to win a Grade 1 novice hurdle over two miles as a step up in trip looks sure to bring further improvement, so it’s the Ballymore for me.

A 1-4 record in bumpers, particularly being outpaced in his final two starts in that sphere, did not point to Caldwell Potter being best suited to that trip and stamina has been key to his two heavy-ground hurdling wins.

His brother Mighty Potter ended up stepping up in trip when going over fences but it would be no surprise to see Caldwell Potter do so sooner.

Jack Haynes

