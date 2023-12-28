Can anyone stop Galopin Des Champs winning a second Cheltenham Gold Cup in March? Our experts give their view

'His jumping will be key but this gives you confidence'

Galopin Des Champs was exquisite in winning the Savills Chase with his jumping a particular delight to watch after two less than impressive performances. His jumping – and that of his rivals in March – will determine whether he wins back-to-back Cheltenham Gold Cups. A performance like this, backed up by the confidence that he stays the trip no bother, should enable him to secure victory.

But if he is scruffy or behind the bridle, as he has been previously, then he opens the door for others. Fastorslow is the obvious horse to benefit in this case, but Shishkin shouldn’t be underestimated if he is in the mood, while L’Homme Presse is a superb jumper and Corach Rambler stays and has a fine Cheltenham record. It will be some contest if they all arrive there on top form.

Peter Scargill, reporter

'He is unstoppable at the peak of his powers'

Constitution Hill isn't suddenly going to be switched to fences now, so the short answer is no. Fastorslow, who has beaten Galopin Des Champs the last two times they have met, has developed into a high-class chaser and merits plenty of respect, but his old rival might not have been at the peak of his powers on those occasions.

Galopin Des Champs: jumped superbly at Leopardstown Credit: Patrick McCann

When he is, as we saw in the Savills and last term's Gold Cup, he is a mesmerising and rare talent capable of charging up the Cheltenham hill with plenty of gusto.

James Burn, Lambourn correspondent

'I'd be with Galopin at his best any day of the week'

While we know Galopin Des Champs is not invincible, if he repeats his Savills form in March, or indeed the performance he put up in last season's Cheltenham Gold Cup, he won't be beaten. The only nagging doubt is how exuberant he can be, which is great to watch but there are perhaps only so many times you can race like that in a season.

Fastorslow will be the fresher of the two when they meet next and knows how to beat Galopin Des Champs, which makes him a credible threat, but I'd be with Galopin Des Champs at his best any day of the week.

Lewis Porteous, reporter

Read more . . .

'It was a huge performance' - Galopin Des Champs back to his best with 23-length win over Gerri Colombe in Savills Chase

Irish Point's odds slashed for Stayers' Hurdle after laying down marker with 11-length success

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.