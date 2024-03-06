Iberico Lord supplemented for the Champion Hurdle as confirmations are revealed for day one of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival

Iberico Lord has been supplemented for the Unibet Champion Hurdle at a cost of £18,000 following the scratching of his stablemate Constitution Hill.

The better prospect of soft ground on Tuesday compared to Friday – when he was originally set to contest the County Hurdle – is another factor that has led to connections adding him to the potential field.

The JP McManus-owned Iberico Lord has a 3-7 record over hurdles, winning the Greatwood Hurdle on soft ground at Cheltenham in November and the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury on heavy ground last month.

Henderson said: "He is obviously a very progressive young horse that keeps improving having won the Greatwood and Betfair Hurdle. He loves soft ground, which it seems that it might well be on Tuesday, and therefore possibly not too soft on Friday when he was originally intended to run in the County Hurdle.

"With the unfortunate defection of Constitution Hill, the race has a different complexion and so he is due to join Luccia in the line-up."

Iberico Lord was introduced into the Champion Hurdle market at 25-1 by bet365 and has since been cut to 16-1.

There were 11 other confirmations for the Champion Hurdle, including Irish Point and Lossiemouth , with the latter also confirmed for the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle on the opening day.

Last year's second State Man heads the betting having racked up four Grade 1 wins since his defeat in the race. He most recently landed a second Irish Champion Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival last month.

State Man: odds-on favourite for the Champion Hurdle Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Six horses were not confirmed for the Champion Hurdle – Fils D'Oudairies, First Street, Gala Marceau, Guard Your Dreams, Under Control and Zanahiyr.

There were 13 confirmations for the Mares' Hurdle. Brighterdaysahead was taken out of the race – she was as short as 8-1 with some firms but is expected to run in the Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle.

Marine Nationale, who was ruled out of the spring festivals with a suspensory strain on Monday, was one of three horses not confirmed for the My Pension Expert Arkle Novices' Chase . Blood Destiny and Senecia were also taken out of the race, which has 15 remaining entries.

Ballyburn remains in contention for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle. He was one of 15 confirmations, with market principals Tullyhill , Mystical Power, Firefox , Jeriko Du Reponet and Slade Steel among the potential runners.

Nick Rockett, a 10-1 chance for the National Hunt Chase , has not been confirmed for the amateur riders' race. Minella Cocooner was also taken out of the race by Willie Mullins, leaving Embassy Gardens and Meetingofthewaters as his two entries in a race named in memory of the trainer's late mother Maureen. Meetingofthewaters was also confirmed for the Ultima Handicap Chase.

Broadway Boy and Flooring Porter were taken out of the National Hunt Chase, which will have a maximum field of ten runners. The latter will instead bid for a third Stayers' Hurdle, having won the race in 2021 and 2022 and finished fourth last season.

Tom Segal on why Iberico Lord is worthy of Champion Hurdle tilt

Iberico Lord is rated only 143 and the Nicky Henderson team probably rate him about three classes below Constitution Hill but the figures seldom lie and he has won the two biggest handicap hurdles of the season in Britain with loads in hand.

As far as I'm concerned, Iberico Lord is comfortably the second-best hurdler in Britain. He has course form, having hacked up in the Greatwood, and if the weather forecasters are to be believed he's more than likely to get the soft ground he needs on the opening day of the festival.

I'd make Iberico Lord a short price to beat Not So Sleepy, Luccia and Nemean Lion, who are all vying for third favourite in the Champion. While he has a lot to find with State Man, there's no knowing how high Iberico Lord can go.

Don't forget State Man was once a handicapper, and so were many former Champion Hurdle winners. If Iberico Lord were to run, I'd have no hesitation in having a few quid on him each-way.

Latest fields for the Cheltenham Festival day one Grade 1s

Champion Hurdle

Colonel Mustard Lorna Fowler

Irish Point Gordon Elliott

Nemean Lion Kerry Lee

Not So Sleepy Hughie Morrison

Pied Piper Gordon Elliott

State Man Willie Mullins

Zarak The Brave Willie Mullins

Echoes In Rain Willie Mullins

Lossiemouth Willie Mullins

Love Envoi Harry Fry

Luccia Nicky Henderson

Iberico Lord Nicky Henderson

bet365: 4-11 State Man, 3 Lossiemouth, 7-2 Irish Point, 12 Not So Sleepy, Pied Piper, 14 Luccia, 16 Echoes In Rain, Iberico Lord, Zarak The Brave, 20 bar

Supreme Novices’ Hurdle

Anotherway Willie Mullins

Asian Master Willie Mullins

Ballyburn Willie Mullins

Favour And Fortune Alan King

Firefox Gordon Elliott

Gold Dancer Willie Mullins

Ile Atlantique Willie Mullins

Jeriko Du Reponet Nicky Henderson

Kings Hill Paul Gilligan

Mistergif Willie Mullins

Mystical Power Willie Mullins

Slade Steel Henry de Bromhead

Supersundae Willie Mullins

Tellherthename Ben Pauling

Tullyhill Willie Mullins

Betfair Sportsbook: 4-5 Ballyburn, 7-2 Firefox, Mystical Power, 4 Tullyhill, 7 Jeriko Du Reponet, 8 Slade Steel, 14 Ile Atlantique, 16 bar

Arkle Chase

Authorised Speed Gary Moore

Colonel Harry Jamie Snowden

Djelo Venetia Williams

Facile Vega Willie Mullins

Found A Fifty Gordon Elliott

Gaelic Warrior Willie Mullins

Hunters Yarn Willie Mullins

Il Etait Temps Willie Mullins

JPR One Joe Tizzard

Master Chewy Nigel Twiston-Davies

Matata Nigel Twiston-Davies

My Mate Mozzie Gavin Cromwell

Qulixios Henry de Bromhead

Sharjah Willie Mullins

Zanahiyr Gordon Elliott

Paddy Power: 4 Found A Fifty, Gaelic Warrior, Il Etait Temps, 5 Facile Vega, Hunters Yarn, 6 Quilixios, 7 JPR One, 10 My Mate Mozzie, 16 bar

Mares' Hurdle

Ashroe Diamond Willie Mullins

Echoes In Rain Willie Mullins

Gala Marceau Willie Mullins

Hispanic Moon Henry de Bromhead

Lantry Lady Henry de Bromhead

Lossiemouth Willie Mullins

Love Envoi Harry Fry

Magical Zoe Henry de Bromhead

Marie's Rock Nicky Henderson

Telmesomethinggirl Henry de Bromhead

Theatre Glory Nicky Henderson

You Wear It Well Jamie Snowden

Zenta Willie Mullins

Coral: 1-2 Lossiemouth, 3 Ashroe Diamond, 12 Echoes In Rain, Gala Marceau, Love Envoi, Marie's Rock, 16 Hispanic Moon, Lantry Lady, Magical Zoe, 20 bar

Read more . . .

Big-race tips: why this horse can win on Champion Chase day at the Cheltenham Festival next Wednesday

'We couldn't have dreamed of this' - Triumph hopeful Salver gives new owner fairytale start

Five years of profit in a row for Ante-Post Pricewise - subscribe to Members' Club now with 50% off for Tom Segal's Cheltenham tips!

Get your hands on the Cheltenham Ultimate Guide – your unbeatable companion for four days of festival magic – including tips, advice, expert analysis, an Upping The Ante special and an interview with Gordon Elliott, plus so much more. Out now in most good newsagents, or click here to buy online.