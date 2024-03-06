JP McManus adds to his festival team by purchasing Ultima favourite and leading Grand National fancy Meetingofthewaters

JP McManus has strengthened his hand for next week's Cheltenham Festival by adding Ultima favourite Meetingofthewaters to his deck.

The seven-year-old is no bigger than 5-1 to give Ireland a first win in the Ultima since Dun Doire in 2006 following his emphatic victory in the 27-runner Paddy Power Handicap Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas in the colours of Paul Byrne.

Since then, Meetingofthewaters unseated rider Brian Hayes at the first fence in the Leopardstown Chase at the Dublin Racing Festival but that mishap hasn't stopped punters from ploughing into him for the first handicap of the festival.

Meetingofthewaters is the latest in a long line of McManus acquisitions from Byrne, following on from Corbetts Cross, Feronily, So Scottish and The Shunter, while Byrne also sold Grand National winner and leading Stayers Hurdle hope Noble Yeats to Robert Waley-Cohen a couple of seasons ago.

Meetingofthewaters has been given a mark of 147 for the Ultima, just 2lb higher than his Irish rating, and is set to carry 11st 2lb, but he will have to defy a very surprising stat if he is to reward favourite backers.

Willie Mullins, despite his dominance of the festival with 94 winners on the board, has never won a handicap chase at the meeting.

The trainer's nephew David, who won the Grand National on Rule The World in 2016, has been very sweet on the chances of Meetingofthewaters on the preview night circuit.

Mullins said: "I think he's the bet of the week in the Ultima and you could back him for the Grand National as well. I think he'll be running in a Gold Cup next year, definitely an Irish one. I've seen him and I think he's fitting into that system lovely.

"I think he's one of those horses who is going to fit into the system. He's sort of like a Corbetts Cross, but I feel this guy is more straightforward and he jumps really well. I'd rather own him than Corbetts Cross."

Meetingofthewaters is a 20-1 shot for the Randox Grand National after being allocated 10st 4lb. He is number 38 on the ballot and looks likely to get into the contest.

