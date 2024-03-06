Big-race tips: why this horse can win on Champion Chase day at the Cheltenham Festival next Wednesday

We are a week away from the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (3.30) , in which El Fabiolo is a red-hot favourite. Do any of our tipsters think he is worth taking on or are they looking elsewhere for winners next Wednesday?

Race: Brown Advisory Novices' Chase (2.10)

Odds: 5-1

By George Bonds, Dark Horse tipster

Grey Dawning has had a fantastic season, emphatically beating horses such as last year's National Hunt winner Galliard Du Mesnil, Apple Away twice and Broadway Boy.

There is some debate whether he will be aimed at the Turners, but he definitely has the engine to stay over the longer trip, as evidenced by his recovery from a blunder at the last to stay on well and almost beat Ginny's Destiny at Cheltenham in December. His main rival Fact to File was impressive at the Dublin Racing Festival, but still only raced in a two horse field which will all change next week.

Grey Dawning 14:10 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Dan Skelton

Race: Coral Cup (2.50)

Odds: 20-1

By Liam Bramall, myracing tipster

Henry de Bromhead's nine-year-old tends to save his best for Cheltenham and his two fifth-placed finishes in the last two runnings of the County Hurdle have really supported the idea that the Coral Cup will suit.

He doesn't appear to be quite pacey enough to truly trouble the principles over that 2m1f and three miles looked too far at Leopardstown over Christmas. This is probably his last chance but he's worth a play at a nice price.

Now rated 1lb lower than last year, he's capable of running a huge race here.

Ballyadam 14:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

Cheltenham Festival free bets: William Hill offer

Race: Coral Cup (2.50)

Odds: 16-1

By Stuart Langley, The Punt tipster

He looked very progressive throughout 2022, which included him winning the Fred Winter, but he has not really hit those heights since. He spent 2023 mixing Flat and jumps with only one Flat win at Galway to show for it.

He has only been seen once this season in a Listed Handicap Hurdle at Leopardstown last month but again he failed to fire. That came off a 133-day break so he should be ready for this and he now looks like he needs a trip so this step up to 2m5f could help revitalise him. This is his only entry and he is quite prominent in the market, suggesting he could be ready to shine again.

Brazil 14:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Padraig Roche

Race: Coral Cup (2.50)

Odds: 10-1

By Liam Headd, The Punt tipster

I was keen on Doddiethegreat in the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury last month and I thought he ran a cracker at a big price when fourth behind stablemate Iberico Lord. The lightly raced four-year-old travelled well and had every chance only for a slight mistake at the second-last.

He regained momentum to finish strongly and a step up in trip should suit him, while he appears to be ground versatile so any conditions will not be an issue. He ran well when second at the track in December and the form of his Ascot win this season has been franked with two of his three rivals that day winning since.

Doddiethegreat 14:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Nicky Henderson

Race: Coral Cup (2.50)

Odds: 12-1

By Harry Wilson, The Punt tipster

Nicky Henderson is the Coral Cup's most successful trainer and looks to have a couple of great chances this year with Doddiethegreat and Lucky Place. My preference is for the latter, whose form is working out really well.

His second over two miles at Huntingdon looks good, considering the winner Tellherthename beat a subsequent Grade 1 scorer on his previous start, and he has improved since stepping up in trip. He went down by just half a length to the unbeaten Gidleigh Park in a Grade 2 and a mark of 137 could underestimate him now handicapping.

Lucky Place 14:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Nicky Henderson

Race: Champion Chase (3.30)

Odds: 7-1

By Graeme Rodway, deputy betting editor

Went off 15-8 second favourite to win what was arguably a stronger race than this year's running last season and didn't show his true form when trailing in 64 lengths behind Energumene.

However, he appears to be peaking at the right time for this year's race, having recorded his best effort since his wide-margin win in last the 2022 Tingle Creek at Newbury last time. He tanked through that race full of enthusiasm and won by 40 lengths.

Edwardstone was just as impressive as El Fabiolo in the Dublin Chase and this is a race that hasn't always been kind to Willie Mullins. He might have won it twice with Energumene, but he also had Un De Sceaux (2016), Douvan (2017) and Chacun Pour Soi (2021) all beaten at odds on.

Race: Glenfarclas Chase (4.10)

Odds: 2-1

By Lee Sharp, The Punt tipster

Bidding to win his third race at the Cheltenham Festival and there will be little standing in his way. Connections would have been very encouraged by how he ran in the handicap version of this race in December as he looked natural over the obstacles and a fourth off top weight was a very good performance. Most of his rivals that day would not be able to get close to him off of level weights.

The only genuine rivals look to be Delta Work and Coko Beach, but Minella Indo is a Gold Cup winner and the class runner of the field. Henry de Bromhead has had a brilliant few years at Cheltenham, with at least two winners at each of the last five festivals, and Minella Indo looks like his best chance this year.

Minella Indo 16:10 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

Race: Grand Annual (4.50)

Odds: 16-1

By Craig Thake, head of data

Started joint-favourite for the valuable two-mile handicap chase at the Leopardstown Dublin Festival but could finish only third to Madara.

He only meets that rival on 8lb better terms next week but what gives me hope that he can reverse form is that JJ Slevin gave up the outside to no-one that day and hopefully he will get a more competitive ride.

Previously, he travelled really well when winning at Fairyhouse in December, suggesting a strongly run Grand Annual should suit, and he remains relatively unexposed over fences.

Solness 16:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Race: Grand Annual (4.50)

Odds: 12-1

By Rob Sutton, Dark Horse tipster

Had some nice form last season, notably behind Arkle hopeful JPR One on his final start over hurdles, but Libberty Hunter has really taken a step forward since going over fences.

The second of his two wins this season came at Cheltenham in a competitive race on New Year's Day, an event which has seen the second and third be placed since. Versatile ground-wise but would cope with softer conditions better than plenty of his rivals.

Libberty Hunter 16:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Evan Williams

