'We've weighed up the opposition and this is what suits best' - Flooring Porter to bid for third Stayers' Hurdle

Flooring Porter will bid for a third Stayers’ Hurdle success at next week’s Cheltenham Festival after not being confirmed for the National Hunt Chase on day one of the big meeting.

The Gavin Cromwell-trained nine-year-old switched to chasing this season, winning at Cheltenham on his debut over fences in October before two third-placed efforts.

Flooring Porter was third in a Grade 2 novice chase at Punchestown in November, having hung badly left on the right-handed track, and filled the same position when behind Grangeclare West and Corbetts Cross in the Grade 1 Neville Hotels Novice Chase at Leopardstown in December.

He will now revert to hurdling for the first time since finishing ninth in the French Champion Hurdle at Auteuil in May.

Flooring Porter has won on three of his four starts at Cheltenham, including Stayers’ Hurdle victories in 2021 and 2022. The son of Yeats was beaten three and a half lengths in last year’s running and is 12-1 with the race sponsors Paddy Power.

Cromwell, who has a 25 per cent strike-rate (11-44) over jumps in Britain this season, said: "We've weighed up the opposition and what we think suits him best and decided to go back for another crack at the Stayers' Hurdle.

"Everything has gone smoothly from Christmas until now with him – unlike last year when he finished fourth in the race after a less than ideal prep given he picked up an injury at Christmas.

"He could have run in the interim this time but we decided to keep him fresh for Cheltenham."

Big Buck's is the most successful horse in the history of the Grade 1 race, scoring in four consecutive years between 2009 and 2012.

The Gordon Elliott-trained Teahupoo heads the Stayers' Hurdle betting at 2-1 with stablemate Irish Point, who featured in the Champion Hurdle confirmations, priced at 4-1 second favourite.

Nick Rockett and Minella Cocooner were other absentees from the National Hunt Chase confirmations on Wednesday, with Embassy Gardens and Meetingofthewaters the remaining two entries for Willie Mullins in a race named in memory of the trainer’s late mother Maureen.

