'I think Galopin Des Champs will stay and we know Stattler will stay' - this week's key festival quotes

"If he goes into the Gold Cup like he was at Haydock, the run in the Cotswold Chase will be significantly behind him and I think he's got a real good chance."

Dan Skelton is hopeful last year's third Protektorat can be a leading player in the festival showpiece if returning to the form of his Betfair Chase win

"We've had the Mares' Hurdle in mind for her all season but her run the other day at Naas was good and, you never know, if the Champion Hurdle cuts up she could have a crack at it."

Willie Mullins is not ruling out a crack at the Champion Hurdle with Echoes In Rain, who also has the option of the Mares' Hurdle

"She is still the one to beat in the juvenile division, given her run at the Dublin Racing Festival. She was just very unlucky there."

Mullins retains the faith in Lossiemouth, whose effort at Leopardstown could be marked up despite suffering a first defeat over hurdles

"I think Galopin Des Champs will stay and we know Stattler will stay. Stattler is coming along lovely and the Gold Cup can be a battle of attrition but he has won around the track and jumps well."

Mullins feels a stiff test of stamina will ideally suit Stattler in the Gold Cup

Jonbon (left): made hard work of beating Calico in the two-runner Kingmaker at Warwick Credit: Steve Davies

"It wasn't pretty to watch, in fact it was bloody awful because it scared the living daylights out of you, but he jumped well and won nicely, as he ought to have done. We look at it like it was a good wake-up call for him and he will be sharper for it."

Nicky Henderson believes Jonbon will benefit significantly for his win in the two-runner Kingmaker Novices' Chase at Warwick on Saturday

"He's doing freakish things, but he's only had five runs in his life. Normally when you come into a Champion Hurdle you've had ten or 12 races, so it's hard to gauge him except from the fact he's done nothing wrong."

Henderson finds it hard to gauge the true ability of his all-conquering Constitution Hill, who is a short-priced fancy for the Champion Hurdle

"We brought him straight down to Fethard Equine Hospital and they found that he had got a bleed in his abdomen, which is hugely unusual. I don't think I've ever seen that in a horse before."

Mullins was forced to scrap Allaho's spring plans, including a tilt at winning the Ryanair Chase for a third time, after the Cheveley Park Stud-owned star sustained a rare setback over the weekend

Allaho: ruled out for the rest of the season after a setback Credit: Edward Whitaker

"He looks a very nice horse and hopefully he is lucky for everybody involved. We had Fact To File in that bumper and our horse ran very well but this fella picked up really well and beat him for pace. John has been a very lucky trainer for us over the years and it's great to have another nice horse with him."

Frank Berry, racing manager to JP McManus, on the high-profile owner's new recruit and Champion Bumper contender A Dream To Share, who was bought from ITV and RTE presenter Brian Gleeson and his wife Claire and will stay in training with John Kiely

"You had to be impressed with her. She's had a few hiccups since she won at Newbury, but that was exactly what we wanted before Cheltenham. She's a homebred and it's exciting. She's a bit special."

Henderson was impressed with Luccia's Listed win at Exeter on Sunday, with the smart novice having the option of the Supreme or Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival

"If he goes to Cheltenham then it will more than likely be the Albert Bartlett. He's in good shape and has stayed the trip strongly on his starts over two and a half miles so we do expect him to stay three miles."

Joseph O'Brien is eyeing the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle rather than handicaps for Dawn Rising, who has won two of his four starts over hurdles and is rated 102 on the Flat

