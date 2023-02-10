'He looks a very nice horse' - JP McManus snaps up big Champion Bumper hope

The unbeaten A Dream To Share has been sold by ITV and RTE presenter Brian Gleeson and his wife Claire to JP McManus, following his stylish performance in a Grade 2 bumper at the Dublin Racing Festival.

The Future Stars Flat Race was won by Facile Vega and Envoi Allen en route to Weatherbys Champion Bumper glory at Cheltenham. A Dream To Share is 6-1 second favourite with Ladbrokes and Paddy Power to follow in those footsteps at the festival.

The hugely-exciting five-year-old will remain in training with John Kiely, who sent out Carlingford Lough to win two Irish Gold Cups and a Galway Plate in the famous green and gold silks of McManus. Promising young amateur John Gleeson, son of Brian, will keep the ride at Cheltenham. He has been on board for all three of A Dream To Share's victories.

Frank Berry, racing manager for McManus, confirmed the news to the Racing Post on Friday afternoon and said he was very impressed with the manner of A Dream To Share's victory at Leopardstown on Saturday.

Berry said: "He looks a very nice horse and hopefully he is lucky for everybody involved. We had Fact To File in the bumper on Saturday and our horse ran very well but this fella picked up really well and beat him for pace.

"John has been a very lucky trainer for us over the years and it is great to have another nice horse with him. Once he is happy with the horse, he will head straight to Cheltenham. If not, he can wait for Punchestown. We'll be led by John."

The son of Muhaarar made a striking winning debut at Tipperary last May at 8-1, before following up at 2-9 in a winners' bumper at Roscommon the following month. He was returning from a 235-day absence in the Grade 2 bumper at Leopardstown last Saturday but quickened up in the manner of a very talented individual to beat favourite Fact To File by two and three-quarter lengths.

McManus and Berry were obviously impressed by what they saw and so were the bookmakers who have cut him to 6-1 for the Champion Bumper.

Paddy Power: 3 It's For Me, 4 Fun Fun Fun, 6 A Dream To Share, 7 Chapeau De Soleil, 9 Pour Les Filles, Western Diego, 10 bar

