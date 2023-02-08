Which bookmakers are going non-runner no bet for the 2023 Cheltenham Festival?

With the 2023 Cheltenham Festival just five weeks away, and Trials day and the Dublin Racing Festival offering plenty of clues for the March showpiece, many punters will be looking for the best bookmaker offers through which to place their ante-post wagers.

The safest way of betting is using the non-runner no bet market, which offers the punter their money back if their selection doesn't line up for the race in which they've been backed at Cheltenham.

Here, we look at individual bookmaker offers and on which races and horses the firms offer the best odds . . .

bet365

The most recent firm to announce that they would go non-runner no bet (NRNB) on all 28 races at the Cheltenham Festival next month, having already offered that market on the Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase, Ryanair Chase, Stayers' Hurdle and Cheltenham Gold Cup in early January.

Bet365 have the NRNB market on offer for the pinnacle of jump racing and also have a standard ante-post festival market, which offers punters the chance to back their fancies at bigger prices, with the usual risk of losing their stake if the horse does not line up.

Jonbon heads the ante-post Arkle market, but if you were taken by El Fabiolo's performance in the Irish Arkle then bet365 represent the best value. They are offering standout odds of 9-4 in their NRNB market, and 5-2 ante-post, as opposed to him being a general 2-1 shot elsewhere.

bet365 offer:

Sky Bet

Like bet365, Sky Bet are offering two markets for the Cheltenham Festival, with both an ante-post and a non-runner no bet special to go at.

Additionally, Sky Bet offer two unique markets, a NRNB 'horse to place in any race' and a NRNB 'horse to win any race' at the festival, which allows punters to back a horse without having to read the minds of the trainers and decide on a specific race. Very useful when a horse holds multiple entries.

With Honeysuckle's powers seemingly waning, many people may turn to the Champion Hurdle runner-up Epatante in the Mares' Hurdle. She has beaten all bar the exceptional Constitution Hill this season and if you are a fan of the Nicky Henderson-trained mare then Sky Bet offer the standout price at 9-2, at least half a point bigger than anyone else.

Sky Bet offer:

William Hill

William Hill were the first bookmaker to offer non-runner no bet for all races at the festival, with their market going live on New Year's Day, a month earlier than they did last year.

As well as the NRNB market, William Hill are also offering five places for all handicaps at jump racing's biggest fixture.

Hermes Allen is unbeaten in three starts under rules, following up his Hyde Novices' Hurdle win with victory in the Grade 1 Challow at Newbury on New Year's Eve. He has looked a strong candidate for the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle and William Hill offer the best odds of 11-4 in their NRNB market, whereas he's as short as 9-4 elsewhere.

William Hill offer:

Paddy Power

Although offering the same market as of February 3, Paddy Power go by the term non-runner money back, making it blatantly obvious about the special you are involved in.

Surprisingly, Paddy Power don't have a standout horse in their ante-post market but generally match the competition on the championship races and are sure to offer plenty of daily boosts, extra-place races and money-back specials as they do every year.

Paddy Power offer:

Coral

Coral don't offer non-runner no bet for every race at the Cheltenham Festival yet but do on the 'big five' – the Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase, Ryanair Chase, Stayers' Hurdle and Cheltenham Gold Cup.

From those, the best value on offer at Coral lies with Stattler in the Gold Cup. The Willie Mullins-trained eight-year-old was a comfortable winner of the National Hunt Chase at the festival last year and kicked off this season with a fine second to former Gold Cup winner Minella Indo.

He was outpaced behind current ante-post favourite Galopin Des Champs at the Dublin Racing Festival, but the extra distance and stiff nature of the track should play to his strengths. Odds of 8-1 look very generous, with most firms offering 6-1 or 7-1.

Coral offer:

Ladbrokes

Ladbrokes have also gone non-runner no bet on the championship races and the Ryanair Chase, and it's the additional race that brings about the best value with the firm.

Allaho has stormed to victory in the last two runnings of the Grade 1, and had Fakir D'Oudaries 12 lengths behind when successful in 2021.

But with the dual winner sidelined since April, the 8-1 on offer about the JP McManus-owned eight-year-old, who has won the Marsh Chase for the last two years, in the NRNB market could be value if Allaho doesn't make it to Cheltenham.

Ladbrokes offer:

Betfred

It's just the championship races – the Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase, Stayers' Hurdle and Gold Cup – that feature in Betfred's non-runner no bet market, the fewest of the firms selected.

Of their four races in the NRNB market, we head to the Gold Cup, where Betfred have last year's winner A Plus Tard priced up at 7-1, which is a point better than the other firms above.

After finishing second in the 2021 Gold Cup behind stablemate Minella Indo, A Plus Tard turned the Cheltenham showpiece into a rout last season, winning by 15 lengths under Rachael Blackmore and there were excuses for his poor run at Haydock on his reappearance.

If you're willing to forgive him that, Betfred is the place to go.

All prices correct as of 5pm, Tuesday, February 7

