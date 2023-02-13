'Nothing can frighten him' - Constitution Hill primed for Champion Hurdle clash

Nicky Henderson believes Constitution Hill has the mentality to handle anything that is thrown at him in his huge clash with State Man in next month's Unibet Champion Hurdle.

With four weeks until the Cheltenham Festival's day one showpiece on March 14, the much-anticipated match up is moving ever closer, and Henderson expressed his delight at his unbeaten hurdler's wellbeing at a media day at Seven Barrows on Monday.

Constitution Hill, last season's Supreme Novices' Hurdle winner, is a perfect five from five under rules with his two victories this season in the Fighting Fifth and Christmas Hurdle, both over stablemate Epatante, achieved by a combined distance of 29 lengths.

Henderson, the leading trainer in Champion Hurdle history with eight wins, said: "He's fine and everything has gone great. He worked on Saturday and he's got a few more bits to do. We usually go to Kempton for an awayday on the all-weather and I would like him to have a racecourse gallop somewhere.

"His whole mind game is absolutely brilliant. Nothing – not even the press – can frighten him! His racing brain is brilliant and you could go three miles with him because you just switch him off and go to sleep. You then wait until you get to the right moment and Nico [de Boinville, jockey] presses the button and it works. It's as simple as that."

Nicky Henderson was in good form at Monday's media day at Seven Barrows Credit: Richard Heathcote (Getty Images)

For the majority of last year, the Champion Hurdle was talked up as a clash between reigning champion Honeysuckle and emerging force Constitution Hill, but the mighty mare has lost her unbeaten record on her last two starts and is being redirected to the Mares' Hurdle for one last hurrah.

State Man, who beat Honeysuckle by just under five lengths in this month's Irish Champion Hurdle, has taken over the mantle of Constitution Hill's chief threat at Cheltenham at a best-priced 3-1 with Betfair Sportsbook behind the 4-11 favourite.

In the aftermath of Leopardstown, Willie Mullins conceded State Man might be unlucky to be bumping into "a bit of a freak" in Constitution Hill, but also suggested there is even more improvement to come from his six-year-old, whose only blemish in seven starts for Mullins was a fall two out when holding every chance on his Irish debut at Leopardstown in December 2021.

Read these next:

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.