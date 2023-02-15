Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingAnte-Post Pricewise
premium

'He's an exciting horse and has a lot of potential' - trainers on their Albert Bartlett chances

Corbetts Cross: won a 3m handicap hurdle at Fairyhouse last month
Corbetts Cross: won a 3m handicap hurdle at Fairyhouse last monthCredit: Patrick McCann

Kim Bailey, trainer of Phantom Getaway and Chianti Classico
They're looking very well. Phantom Getaway wants bottomless ground or he won't be going anywhere, he's only a tentative entry, and Chianti Classico is much more likely but I won't make a decision until much nearer the time as with his rating he might be better off in a handicap. They'd both go straight there.

Henry de Bromhead, trainer of Hiddenvalley Lake
He runs on Thursday at Clonmel. He seems in good form, we were very happy with him at Cork the last day and he looked good.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Three Card Brag, Absolute Notions, Favori De Champdou, Cool Survivor
I would imagine Three Card Brag would go to the Albert Bartlett along with Favori De Champdou. I thought Cool Survivor ran well at Leopardstown and he hit the line hard so he would have the option of the Albert Bartlett or the Martin Pipe. Absolute Notions could go for a handicap more so than a Grade 1.

Access premium tipping

View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 15 February 2023Last updated 18:50, 15 February 2023
icon
more inAnte-post Pricewise
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inAnte-post Pricewise