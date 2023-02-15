'He's an exciting horse and has a lot of potential' - trainers on their Albert Bartlett chances
Kim Bailey, trainer of Phantom Getaway and Chianti Classico
They're looking very well. Phantom Getaway wants bottomless ground or he won't be going anywhere, he's only a tentative entry, and Chianti Classico is much more likely but I won't make a decision until much nearer the time as with his rating he might be better off in a handicap. They'd both go straight there.
Henry de Bromhead, trainer of Hiddenvalley Lake
He runs on Thursday at Clonmel. He seems in good form, we were very happy with him at Cork the last day and he looked good.
Gordon Elliott, trainer of Three Card Brag, Absolute Notions, Favori De Champdou, Cool Survivor
I would imagine Three Card Brag would go to the Albert Bartlett along with Favori De Champdou. I thought Cool Survivor ran well at Leopardstown and he hit the line hard so he would have the option of the Albert Bartlett or the Martin Pipe. Absolute Notions could go for a handicap more so than a Grade 1.
