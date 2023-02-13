'We have two real good shots' - Willie Mullins ready to unleash smart duo for Gold Cup bid

Willie Mullins, who had "given up on winning the Gold Cup years ago" before Al Boum Photo reeled off successive victories in 2019 and 2020, believes he has a good opportunity to land a third success in the race with favourite Galopin Des Champs and last year’s National Hunt Chase winner Stattler.

Speaking from his Closutton yard on Monday morning, the champion trainer was excited at the prospect of having two formidable contenders for the race on March 17 and felt both horses would be well suited to the unique test the Gold Cup presents.

While Stattler has proven his stamina beyond doubt, courtesy of his impressive victory over the National Hunt Chase trip at the festival last year, many have questioned whether the Gold Cup distance will suit Galopin Des Champs.

He ran over three miles for the first time over fences when winning the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown just over a week ago, beating his stablemate by eight lengths, and Mullins holds no fears with regards to him seeing out the extra distance at Cheltenham.

He said: "I think we have two real good shots. I think Galopin Des Champs will stay and we know Stattler will stay. Stattler is coming along lovely and the Gold Cup can be a battle of attrition but he has won around the track and jumps well.”

The Irish Gold Cup winner is 13-8 with Sky Bet and Mullins acknowledged there was not much juice left in his price but felt the runner-up that day, who is a general 7-1 chance, could provide punters with some value.

He said: “I’m not sure what price Stattler is but he's probably a good each-way price if you want a run for your money — he will be there or thereabouts. Galopin is probably going to be tight for people to back.”

Galopin Des Champs, who landed the Martin Pipe over hurdles in 2021, was on course to complete an impressive victory in last year's Turners Novices' Chase before falling at the final fence with the race at his mercy.

The exuberance he showed in his jumping last season doesn’t seem to be as evident this season, which was illustrated by his measured round of jumping at both Punchestown and Leopardstown, but Mullins feels his more relaxed style of racing lately has been particularly pleasing.

He said: “We've tried to keep a lid on Galopin and that is the way Paul [Townend] has been riding him. He raced that way in the John Durkan and at Leopardstown, so we are very happy.

“It took him a while to get going at Leopardstown but you don’t want to sharpen him up too much for a Gold Cup as you want stamina. You need him to be relaxed and he will have plenty of time to get going in a race like the Gold Cup.”

Mullins also provided an update on Monkfish, who won the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase two years ago and was recently scratched from the Gold Cup.

He has not been seen since finishing second to Colreevy at Punchestown in April 2021 due to injury, but is reportedly making big strides with a view to being back on the track soon.

He said: "Monkfish did a bit of work on Saturday and it was the first time I've seen him back to himself. He's made huge progress. I didn't give him much chance of making Cheltenham and probably still don't as it is a big ask.

"My big aim with him is to go to Punchestown and he is now nearing 50-50 for it. I don't want to rush a horse of his calibre. If there was something before Punchestown then I would like to give him a run beforehand but I might stick over hurdles with him this season and mind him."

