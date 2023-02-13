'He's off the critical list but misses Cheltenham' - awesome Allaho out of Ryanair Chase

One of the biggest names in jump racing will not be appearing at next month's Cheltenham Festival after it was revealed dual Ryanair Chase hero Allaho would miss this year's race and the rest of the season due to an abdominal bleed.

The Cheveley Park nine-year-old has not been seen since running away with the Punchestown Gold Cup over three miles last April, but remained one of the bankers of the festival for many and began Monday as 5-4 favourite with most firms to win a third Ryanair.

Allaho was a dominant winner of the race for the past two years, winning by 12 lengths in 2021 before an easy 14-length success under Paul Townend last year, but an abdominal bleed after a piece of work on Saturday has ruled him out of a hat-trick attempt.

Trainer Willie Mullins said: "He worked very well on Saturday. He came back, dried off, we put him into his box and had his lunch. Then after lunch we found him to be a little bit distressed and we thought he was getting a colic, but it didn't look like a colic. It was something else.

"We brought him straight down to Fethard Equine Hospital and they found that he had got a bleed in his abdomen, which is hugely unusual. I don't think I've ever seen that in a horse before. He was comfortable over the weekend, but still critical. This morning he moved off the critical list. His bloods and everything have come down to normal levels. I got good word from the hospital this morning but, unfortunately, he won't make Cheltenham. That's him for the season."

He added: "We don't know what caused the bleeding, there was no fracture or anything, but something caused it and that's going to take a while to heal. Hopefully, he'll make a good recovery and he'll be back for next season. You get all sorts of different things and injuries in this game, but this one was very unusual."

Shishkin: steps up in trip for Saturday's Ascot Chase Credit: Edward Whitaker

Cheveley Park Stud could still be represented in the race by Down Royal Champion Chase winner Envoi Allen, who has not been seen since finishing a well-beaten seventh in the King George VI Chase at Kempton.

The Joseph O'Brien-trained Fakir D'Oudairies, who is engaged in Saturday's Ascot Chase, now heads the Ryanair Chase betting with Coral at 11-4. The eight-year-old returned to winning ways in the Grade 2 Horse & Jockey Hotel Chase at Thurles last month. Blue Lord is a 3-1 chance with the same firm, while Shishkin is 7-2 ahead of 9-2 shot Fury Road.

Coral's David Stevens said: "The Ryanair has a far more open look to it following the news Allaho will not seek a hat-trick. Fakir D'Oudairies is the narrow favourite ahead of his run at Ascot this weekend, a race that should provide further clues with Shishkin also set to run."

Coral: 11-4 Fakir D'Oudairies, 3 Blue Lord, 7-2 Shishkin, 9-2 Fury Road, 6 Conflated, 7 Pic D'Orhy, 12 Envoi Allen, 14 bar

