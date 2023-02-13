'That performance was huge, I've always been keen on him' - Willie Mullins on his colossal Cheltenham squad

Willie Mullins has 19 different horses, yes 19, who are among the top three in the betting for the Grade 1 races at the Cheltenham Festival. That is the perfect snapshot of his stranglehold on the biggest festival of the lot next month.

There are just three of the 14 Grade 1s in which Mullins does not have a representative in the top three in the market, but no need to fret, Willie, you have the fourth in the betting in two of those.

Ireland’s champion trainer has ten favourites at this stage, even allowing for the recent withdrawal of Allaho from that list, as he looks to add to his extraordinary tally of 88 festival winners since 1995, when Tourist Attraction won the Supreme to provide him with his maiden success.