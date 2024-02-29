Constitution Hill 'quite bright and alert' on Thursday morning - but will need to be 100 per cent to run in Champion Hurdle

Nicky Henderson has said Constitution Hill will only run in the Unibet Champion Hurdle if back to “100 per cent” health, with the superstar hurdler “quite bright and alert” on Thursday morning.

The Michael Buckley-owned seven-year-old was ridden out in light exercise for the first time since his disappointing piece of work at Kempton on Tuesday.

Constitution Hill will be rescoped on Friday, with Henderson hoping to see some improvement in the results to enable him to slowly increase the load for his seven-time Grade 1 winner.

State Man usurped Constitution Hill as favourite for the Champion Hurdle on Tuesday and is 1-2 in William Hill’s non-runner money-back market, with Constitution Hill priced at 4-6.

Speaking to Matt Chapman on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday, Henderson said: “It will be very interesting to see the mucus and neutrophil levels when he is scoped again tomorrow as that will tell us whether this is on the up or down. Horses get these problems, like kids in schools getting colds as there are always bugs around, but he hasn’t coughed at all.

“You can’t get 100 per cent of your team feeling 100 per cent all the time, but it is the timing that is wrong. If it was any normal horse you wouldn’t be running on Tuesday week, you would leave him alone for a week or ten days and aim at something else. There is something else to aim at for him but there’s only one Champion Hurdle.

Nicky Henderson: "If it was any normal horse you wouldn’t be running" Credit: Edward Whitaker

“You have to be 100 per cent for a race like that though. We all know it’s going to be a tough race and a horse has to put an enormous amount in. He can put 110 per cent in, unlike most horses, which is the reason he’s as good as he is.”

If Constitution Hill’s scope and blood test results show signs of improvement, Henderson intends to work his stable star next week to gauge his wellbeing and readiness for the Grade 1 event on Tuesday week.

Henderson said: “He’s done all his galloping but will need to do another piece of work in the middle of next week to see where he is – if everything is testing well. He’ll have to do a piece of work and he’d have to be at his best.

“He can’t stay in his box if you have any intention of running in the Champion Hurdle, so we have to find the right balance at the moment of keeping him moving but not stressing him in any way before we get more results.

“He’s the most relaxed horse you’ll ever see and he looks quite bright and alert this morning. He obviously wasn’t feeling well at Kempton as his work was so sub-par."

