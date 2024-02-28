'His temperature has remained normal' - Nicky Henderson provides update on Constitution Hill before next scope on Friday

Nicky Henderson has provided an update on his hurdling superstar Constitution Hill following a disappointing workout and dirty scope at Kempton on Tuesday.

The participation of Michael Buckley's unbeaten seven-year-old in the Unibet Champion Hurdle on March 12 remains uncertain after he trailed well behind two stablemates in work on Tuesday. A subsequent scoping of the defending champion revealed signs of an infection in the horse's airways, with "significant mucus" visible in the sample taken from him.

However, Henderson offered an update on the condition of Constitution Hill on Wednesday lunchtime before his next scope on Friday.

A statement released via Henderson's X account on Wednesday lunchtime said: "I'm pleased to say that Constitution Hill appears perfectly normal this morning. He is bright and well and ate everything last night. His temperature has remained normal both last night and this morning.

"As with all the other horses that galloped at Kempton yesterday they are having an easy day today. They have had a lead out and all appear to be sound and well and are having a good pick of grass.

"We would plan to ride them all, including Constitution Hill, tomorrow although he will have quieter exercise for the next 48 hours at least as we still have to bear in mind that he has got a hopefully relatively mild lung infection which has to improve considerably before any serious work could begin again.

"Fresh air is as important as anything for a horse's lungs. The intention is to rescope on Friday to monitor which way this is going."

The betting for the Champion Hurdle remains delicately balanced with many firms going odds-on about both Constitution Hill and State Man in their non-runner no bet markets.

Constitution Hill is a best-priced 4-6, while State Man, who trailed Constitution Hill by nine lengths in last season's race, is no bigger than 8-11. Lossiemouth, who is a warm order for the Mares' Hurdle, is next in the market at 10-3.

William Hill (non-runner no bet): 1-2 State Man, 4-6 Constitution Hill, 5-2 Lossiemouth, 5 Irish Point, 10 Not So Sleepy, Zarak The Brave, 12 Pied Piper, Echoes In Rain, 14 Luccia, 16 bar

