Cheltenham rivals sympathise with Nicky Henderson but are eyeing Champion Hurdle with or without Constitution Hill

Hughie Morrison and Kerry Lee expressed great sympathy with the challenge facing Nicky Henderson before the Unibet Champion Hurdle and believe it would be a huge shame if Constitution Hill misses the defence of his Cheltenham Festival title.

Constitution Hill's appearance in the Champion Hurdle on March 12 was placed in doubt on Tuesday after he returned a dirty scope following a disappointing workout at Kempton . Henderson provided a further update on Wednesday regarding the health of his unbeaten superstar before his next scope on Friday.

Morrison and Lee, who are set to saddle Not So Sleepy and Nemean Lion respectively in the Champion Hurdle, are well aware of the emotions the Seven Barrows trainer will be going through.