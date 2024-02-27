'It’s a bit of a shock to us' - Constitution Hill scopes dirty after below-par Kempton workout and drifts for Champion Hurdle

Constitution Hill's participation in the Unibet Champion Hurdle is in doubt after a scope showed "evidence of mucus" following his disappointing workout at Kempton on Tuesday morning.

The mucus will now be tested to determine the extent of any infection. Nicky Henderson said the best case scenario is the infection could be cleared up in a week and did not rule the horse out of the Champion Hurdle.

The ante-post market for the big race was suspended with all major firms on the back of the below-par gallop.

Constitution Hill had been the general 1-4 favourite to win the Champion Hurdle for a second time. William Hill have since posted a revised non-runner money-back market, with State Man heading the betting at 1-2 (from 11-4) and Constitution Hill at 4-6.

State Man is the new 4-7 favourite (from 5-2) in Coral's non-runner money-back market, with Constitution Hill out to 4-6 (from 1-4).

Constitution Hill, whose owner Michael Buckley was in attendance, was partnered by Nico de Boinville for his all-weather exercise and was eased approaching the end of the gallop, finishing well behind Triumph Hurdle favourite Sir Gino and an unidentified stablemate.

Henderson said on Tuesday morning: "We’ve just scoped him. Jamie Knapp, the vet here, has had a look at him. He’s fine. I’ve got a sample here which I’m now going to take to our vet to have it analysed. There is evidence of mucus in there. Nothing else.

"We had a period in January when he had much the same sort of thing. That’s why he couldn’t run in the Unibet Hurdle. It seems that it might have come back to haunt us. We’ll have an answer this afternoon, we’ll see what the figures are. If it is just mucus, you can clear it up with antibiotics.

"His work’s been done. The fact he didn’t gallop all over them doesn’t mean he hasn’t done any work, he’s had a gallop today. He worked at home on Friday. He was scoped last week and was perfectly all right."

He added: "Of course you’re worried, you’d be crazy not to be. Something’s gone wrong, obviously. He stopped rather like a horse that had bled, but thankfully he hasn’t bled. But Jamie said there is significant mucus.

"By the time he gets home, we can have antibiotics ready and waiting. Jamie says you can knock this on the head within a week, if you’re lucky.

"Nico said he just couldn’t keep tabs on them. But don’t forget, they’re quite good! But obviously that’s not right at all. So we must sort it out. I’m sorry I can’t tell you exactly where we are. I’m certainly not going to rule him out at this stage.

"If he’s not clean in a week’s time, he's not going to get there in another week probably."

Nicky Henderson's stable star has only run once this season, winning the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle at Kempton by nine and a half lengths in December.

Six of Henderson's last eight runners have been pulled up. He has saddled one winner from 13 runners in the past fortnight.

Henderson said: "There’s no point in saying that’s it, it’s all over [for the Champion Hurdle]. We’ve got to try and we don’t give up lightly.

"You can deal with it in a week but it’s pretty sure to have affected him now. It’s very significant, as it stands.

"What it [the test] will tell us is whether he’s a sick, sick horse or if there’s mucus in there we can treat.

"You’ve got these things [infections] going around all the time. These things are all around us, everybody. It’s just typical that it happens to the good one. It’s a bit of a shock to us. We’ve got to cope with it and what goes with it."

State Man has nine lengths to find with Constitution Hill on last year's running. The Willie Mullins-trained hurdler is 3-3 this campaign, winning the Morgiana Hurdle, Matheson Hurdle and Irish Champion Hurdle in consecutive seasons.

His stablemate Lossiemouth is the 4-7 favourite for the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle but also has an entry in the Champion Hurdle. She is now 5-2 (from 5) in William Hill's non-runner money-back market.

Constitution Hill: a stop-start season

December 1 Constitution Hill and Shishkin travel north for Newcastle’s Fighting Fifth Hurdle fixture the following day only for the meeting to be cancelled due to frozen ground. The Seven Barrows stars spend the night at Doncaster before returning to Lambourn.

December 9 The same two horses were declared for the rearranged Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Sandown but were withdrawn on raceday morning due to the heavy ground.

December 26 Constitution Hill makes a successful return in the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle at Kempton, winning the race for a second time and extending his unbeaten record under rules to eight. He justified odds of 1-12 in beating Rubaud by nine and a half lengths.

January 15 An unsatisfactory scope leads to Constitution Hill missing the Unibet Hurdle – his planned run before the festival – on Trials day at Cheltenham on January 27.

February 27 Constitution Hill disappoints in his awayday exercise on Kempton’s all-weather track, with a subsequent scope showing evidence of mucus. There is now doubt over his participation in the Champion Hurdle.

Unibet Champion Hurdle, 3.30 Cheltenham, March 12

William Hill (non-runner money-back market): 1-2 State Man, 4-6 Constitution Hill, 5-2 Lossiemouth, 5 Irish Point, 10 Not So Sleepy, Zarak The Brave, 12 bar

