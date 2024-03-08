Cheltenham Festival day three confirmations revealed as Ga Law is supplemented for the Ryanair

Ga Law has been supplemented for the Ryanair Chase (2.50) by Jamie Snowden for a cost of £18,000 and will feature among 13 confirmations for the Grade 1 contest on day three of the Cheltenham Festival.

The eight-year-old was fifth behind Envoi Allen last year and was added to the potential field following success at the track in January, his first win since landing the Paddy Power Gold Cup in 2022.

The provisional field is currently headed by El Fabiolo but the short-priced favourite is likely to run against Jonbon in Wednesday's Champion Chase. Willie Mullins will instead be represented by Cotswold Chase winner Capodanno, while last year's winner Envoi Allen was also confirmed by Henry de Bromhead.

A decision on Monkfish's Grade 1 target at the Cheltenham Festival is yet to be made after the ten-year-old featured among 18 confirmations for the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle on day three of the meeting.

The Rich Ricci-owned runner, who landed the Albert Bartlett in 2020 before winning the Brown Advisory a year later, is entered in the Stayers' Hurdle and the Gold Cup, but although trainer Willie Mullins stated he was training Monkfish for the Gold Cup in a recent Racing Post stable tour , he remained in contention for Thursday's showpiece alongside market-leaders Teahupoo and Crambo.

Teahupoo is one of six runners from last year set to return to the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle (3.30) , which includes previous winners Sire Du Berlais, Paisley Park and Flooring Porter.

Irish Point, who was also confirmed for the Champion Hurdle on Wednesday, remains in contention alongside Grand National winner Noble Yeats, with just six runners not confirmed at the five-day stage, an improvement from last year's 15 confirmations.

Following his inclusion in the Brown Advisory earlier this week, Fact To File did not feature among 16 confirmations for the Turners Novices' Chase (1.30) , with the Dan Skelton-trained Grey Dawning taking over at the head of the market after success in the Hampton Novices' Chase in January.

The 2m4f contest, which was won by the Ryanair-bound Stage Star last year, will include another Paul Nicholls' runner in Ginny's Destiny, with Gaelic Warrior, Iroko and Facile Vega also still in contention.

Dysart Enos: among the 13 runners confirmed for the Grade 2 Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle Credit: John Grossick

There were 13 confirmations for the Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle (4.50) , a notable drop from last year's figure of 25. Unbeaten mares Dysart Enos, Jade De Grugy and favourite Brighterdaysahead all remain in contention for the Grade 2 contest alongside the Jeremy Scott-trained Golden Ace, who was runner-up to Dysart Enos at Graded level last season.

Ga Law's inclusion in the Ryanair Chase means he was not confirmed for the Trustatrader Plate Handicap Chase (4.10) , with 36 runners vying to make the final maximum field of 24.

Among the market leaders confirmed but yet to settle on a final target is Theatre Man, who could also run in the Ultima, Turners possible Letsbeclearaboutit and Dublin Racing Festival scorer Madara, who holds a Grand Annual entry.

36 runners were confirmed for the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle (2.10) , with former festival winner Chantry House joining Cleatus Poolaw at the head of the market. All the leading hopes for the contest remain in contention including Gaoth Chuil, Icare Allen and Gabbys Cross.

The Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Chase (5.30) has amassed the most confirmations at the five-day stage, with 40 runners still primed to compete for the 3m2f contest.

Good Time Jonny, who was a general second-favourite behind Inothewayurthinkin, held entries for the Kim Muir, Pertemps and the Stayers' but did not feature among any of the day three confirmations, with the well-fancied Perceval Legallois also a notable absentee for trainer Gavin Cromwell.

Latest fields for the Cheltenham Festival day three Grade 1 races

Turners Novices' Chase (1.30 )

Authorised Speed

Colonel Harry

Djelo

Facile Vega

Gaelic Warrior

Ginny's Destiny

Giovinco

Grey Dawning

Idalko Bihoue

Il Etait Temps

Iroko

Le Patron

Letsbeclearaboutit

Sharjah

Zanahiyr

Jamaico

Ryanair Chase (2.50 )

Ahoy Senor

Banbridge

Capodanno

Conflated

El Fabiolo

Envoi Allen

Fil Dor

Fugitif

Ga Law

Hitman

Millers Bank

Protektorat

Stage Star

Paddy Powers Stayers' Hurdle (3.30 )

Asterion Forlonge

Beacon Edge

Buddy One

Champ

Crambo

De Capo Glory

Dashel Dancer

Flooring Porter

Home By The Lee

Irish Point

Janidil

Monkfish

Noble Yeats

Paisley Park

Proschema

Sire Du Berlais

Sir Gerhard

Teahupoo

