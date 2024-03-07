Mares' Hurdle remains 'plan A' for Lossiemouth as surprise end-of-season target identified for star mare

A "more relaxed" Lossiemouth remains on course for the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle on day one of the Cheltenham Festival, with connections so confident that she will handle the extra half-mile that they are already contemplating a further step up in trip later in the campaign.

Last year's JCB Triumph Hurdle heroine remains in the Unibet Champion Hurdle 40 minutes earlier and is no bigger than 7-2 second favourite in the absence of Constitution Hill.

However, Joe Chambers, racing manager to Lossiemouth's owners, Rich and Susannah Ricci, said on Thursday that it would require something to go amiss with favourite State Man before they would seriously consider rerouting her.

"It would take a couple of acts of God for her to not run in the Mares' Hurdle," said Chambers. "Constitution Hill coming out is one, but it would still need another to seriously consider running in the Champion, so we will continue with plan A for now."

Rich Ricci, Jackie Mullins and Paul Townend with Lossiemouth Credit: Ryan Pierse

Chambers acknowledged that two and a half miles would be a step into the unknown, but pointed to the way Lossiemouth settled early on before sprinting away from her rivals at the end of her reappearance in the Grade 2 Unibet Hurdle on Trials day at Cheltenham at the end of the January.

"She also relaxed a lot better in what was a slowly run race at Cheltenham so, as long as she relaxes, everyone is happy that she will have no trouble in getting the trip," said Chambers.

"Our intention is to go to Auteuil in a couple of months' time when we’ll try to stretch her out [to three miles] in the French Champion Hurdle. I would have thought the tempo of racing should mean she could get it and she’s had a sighter around Auteuil once in her life, and she was fairly impressive that day."

Ricci and trainer Willie Mullins also have choices to make when it comes to Gaelic Warrior – last seen cutting out tamely behind Fact To File – and the talented but fragile Monkfish, who has the option of either the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle or the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup, for which he is a best-priced 25-1.

Monkfish: thought of as a Gold Cup candidate since winning the 2021 Brown Advisory Novices' Chase Credit: Tim Goode (Getty Images)

"We all thought after the Galmoy we would be going for the Stayers' and we deliberately don’t talk about Monkfish," said Chambers. "But Willie has been pretty vocal in his public utterances recently that he’s thinking seriously about the Gold Cup, which Rich and Susannah and I take to mean he’s very happy with the horse."

Chambers added: "It’s very much a live possibility in Willie’s head and we’ll give it a few more days. I don’t know if Rich is there yet, but Willie is talking a good game. He’s got him fit, sound and healthy.

"We always hoped he would be a Gold Cup horse one day and if he’s fit and sound enough to do himself justice, then great."

Gaelic Warrior: trainer Willie Mullins is leaning towards the Arkle Credit: Patrick McCann

Gaelic Warrior has a choice of all three Grade 1 novice chases and, despite his tendency to give ground away jumping to his right, Chambers has lost the battle to wait for Fairyhouse.

"We’ll leave it up to Willie and it sounds, chatting to him, that he’s been happier with him over the last ten days or two weeks than he has been in a long time," said Chambers.

"His work is good and apparently he schooled this week and it might be that he’s leaning towards the Arkle, although it might be a Sunday morning decision. It’s a lean rather than a confirmation."

Unibet Champion Hurdle (3.30 Cheltenham, Tuesday)

Betfair Sportsbook: 1-3 State Man, 7-2 Lossiemouth, 4 Irish Point, 14 Iberico Lord, Luccia, Not So Sleepy, 16 Echoes In Rain, Pied Piper, Zarak The Brave, 20 bar.

Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle (4.10 Cheltenham, Tuesday)

Paddy Power: 1-2 Lossiemouth, 7-2 Ashroe Diamond, 10 Love Envoi, Marie's Rock, 16 Echoes In Rain, Gala Marceau, Hispanic Moon, Lantry Lady, Magical Zoe, 20 bar.

Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup (3.30 Cheltenham, Friday)

Paddy Power: 5-4 Galopin Des Champs, 9-2 Fastorslow, 11-2 Shishkin, 9 Gerri Colombe, 12 Bravemansgame, Hewick, 16 Gentlemansgame, 20 Corach Rambler, Monkfish, 25 bar.

Read these next:

Willie Mullins confirms Ballyburn set to run in the Gallagher Novices' Hurdle leaving Supreme market wide open

'I wouldn't play at 6-4 never mind 4-6' - assessing the chances of these red-hot Cheltenham Festival favourites

Cheltenham Festival day two confirmations revealed with eight in Champion Chase and American Mike added to Brown Advisory

JP McManus makes major moves in bid for Cheltenham glory after buying two favourites and adding Iberico Lord to Champion Hurdle

Do you want £1,000+ in free bets for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more