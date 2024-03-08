'It was a difficult decision' - Ahoy Senor to skip Gold Cup for Ryanair Chase bid

Ahoy Senor is unlikely to join Grand National-winning stablemate Corach Rambler in the Cheltenham Gold Cup this year and is instead being primed for a tilt at the Ryanair Chase .

The Lucinda Russell-trained nine-year-old fell six fences from home when going well in the Gold Cup last year, but is in line to tackle the shorter 2m4½f trip of the Ryanair this time. He was last seen finishing third in the Ascot Chase in February.

Ahoy Senor, who has not won since last year's Cotswold Chase and was pulled up on his first two starts of this campaign, is 14-1 for the Ryanair, while Corach Rambler is a 20-1 shot for the Gold Cup .

Russell's assistant trainer and partner Peter Scudamore said on Thursday: "The team is all fine. Corach did his last piece of work yesterday as did Ahoy Senor, and as it stands Corach is going for the Gold Cup before the Grand National, while Ahoy Senor is going for the Ryanair Chase.

"It was a difficult decision to go there, but the belief is he's got another year in him when he could go for the Gold Cup. I felt his run last year impacted how he ran at Aintree after, when he'd had a hard season.

"This 2m4½f trip is a bit easier and gives him time to also be in solid shape for Aintree. He's got a good chance in the Ryanair and Derek [Fox] would like it if he ran in it. His owners very sportingly gave our blessing to do so."

Plans remain fluid for some of Russell's other Cheltenham stars, including Apple Away . The Grade 1-winning mare is entered in the Ultima Handicap Chase, but needs a host of runners to come out to make the cut and is also in the National Hunt Chase and Kim Muir.

Giovinco: contender for either the Turners or Brown Advisory Credit: GROSSICK RACING

Giovinco , who returned to winning ways at Newcastle last time, is 10-1 to provide Russell with a third successive Ultima win, but could be aimed at one of the Grade 1 novice chases instead.

Scudamore added: "Giovinco could be likely to run in one of the novice chases at this stage, but plans can change. We don't know if it'll be the Brown Advisory or Turners yet. It's not looking likely Apple Away will get in the Ultima, but we'll declare her anyway in case.

"She's got options in the National Hunt Chase and will be confirmed for the Kim Muir too, but the National Hunt Chase trip interests me. It's clear she's a stayer but it's just if she's ready for that yet."

Ryanair Chase (2.50 Cheltenham, March 14)

Paddy Power: 11-4 Banbridge, 7-2 Envoi Allen, 4 Stage Star, 9-2 Fastorslow, 6 Capodanno, 7 Conflated, 10 Fil Dor, Protektorat, 14 Ahoy Senor, 16 bar

Read these next. . .

Willie Mullins confirms Ballyburn set to run in the Gallagher Novices' Hurdle leaving Supreme market wide open

'She could be chucked in' - David Jennings with his banker of the weekend on day two of the Dublin Racing Festival

Get Racing Post Members' Club for just £10 a month for three months when you join in time for the Cheltenham Festival

Do you want £1,000+ in free bets for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.