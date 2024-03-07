Willie Mullins confirms Ballyburn set to run in the Gallagher Novices' Hurdle leaving Supreme market wide open

One of the major questions in the build up to this year's Cheltenham Festival finally has an answer – Ballyburn will run in the Gallagher Novices' Hurdle .

Willie Mullins' latest superstar has loomed over the novice division since his demolition job at the Dublin Racing Festival, heading ante-post lists for both the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle over two miles on the opening day and the day two opener over five furlongs further.

Mullins has gone back and forth on which race he felt would better suit the six-year-old but he seems to have finally settled on the longer race.

Speaking to the Racing Post on Thursday, Mullins said: "Ballyburn seems very well and I’ve been very happy with him over the last week, so all being well he will go for the Gallagher Novices’ Hurdle. Mystical Power and Tullyhill will go for the Supreme."

Ballyburn is no bigger than 8-13 for the Gallagher, with the news sending shockwaves through the ante-post markets as punters try to interpret the impact the the decision will have on the running plans for other horses.

Such is the strength of Mullins' hand – he is responsible for nine of the 15 left in the Supreme and 13 of the 24 remaining in the Gallagher – that the decision on where to place Ballyburn has a knock-on effect on several others.

Mystical Power is now set to head Willie Mullins' Supreme team Credit: Patrick McCann

With Mystical Power owned by JP McManus and therefore ridden by Mark Walsh, it means Mullins' stable jockey Paul Townend will most likely partner Tullyhill in the opening race of the 2024 festival.

That pair, along with the Gordon Elliott-trained Firefox, are towards the head of the reshaped Supreme market. Mystical Power and Firefox, who beat Ballyburn in a maiden at Fairyhouse over two miles in December, are no bigger than 7-2 while Tullyhill is a best-priced 4-1.

As Ballyburn retains his Supreme entry until final declarations are made on Sunday morning, most bookmakers still have him no bigger than evens in their non-runner money back markets should there be an unlikely U-turn over the weekend.

It also means Lawlor's of Naas runner-up Ile Atlantique, who still holds an entry in both races, looks set to be the stable's second string behind Ballyburn as he is now 5-1 second favourite for the Gallagher and the 14-1 seventh choice of the bookmakers in the Supreme market.

It is not just the Mullins horses who are impacted either, with Henry de Bromhead stating a preference to avoid Ballyburn with the exciting Slade Steel.

A seven-length second to the Ronnie Bartlett and David Manasseh-owned novice hurdler at Leopardstown left De Bromhead keen to avoid a rematch and Slade Steel is into 6-1 for the Supreme and out to 10-1 for the Gallagher.

Supreme Novices' Hurdle (1.30, March 12)

Ladbrokes: 3 Mystical Power, 7-2 Firefox, 4 Tullyhill, 6 Jeriko Du Reponet, Slade Steel, 10 Ile Atlantique, Mistergif, 16 bar

Gallagher Novices' Hurdle (1.30, March 13)

Paddy Power: 4-7 Ballyburn, 5 Ile Atlantique, 6 Slade Steel, 8 Predators Gold, 10 Readin Tommy Wrong, 12 Handstands, Gidleigh Park, 16 bar

