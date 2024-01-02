Cheltenham Festival 2024: how did the spectacular Christmas action affect the ante-post markets?

A spectacular week saw the likes of Galopin Des Champs, Hewick and Gaelic Warrior light up the festive period, but how has the smorgasbord of top-class action affected the ante-post markets for the major Cheltenham Festival races?

Championship chases

Galopin Des Champs: overwhelming favourite to win consecutive Gold Cups Credit: Patrick McCann

Queen Mother Champion Chase (March 13)

Although leading contenders El Fabiolo and Jonbon had Christmas off, Dinoblue was cut to 12-1 (from 33) with Betfair after a seven-and-a-half length success over Gentleman De Mee in the Grade 1 Paddy's Rewards Club Chase at Leopardstown.

The seven-year-old daughter of Doctor Dino was also shortened to 11-4 (from 7-2) for the Mares' Chase and that could well be her main target.

Coral: 4-5 El Fabiolo, 5-2 Jonbon, 14 Dinoblue, 25 Edwardstone, Captain Guinness, 33 Ferny Hollow, Blue Lord, 40 bar

Ryanair Chase (March 14)

Despite finishing third in the King George, Allaho was trimmed to 5-2 (from 3-1) favourite in his attempt for a third Ryanair Chase after market rival Stage Star suffered defeat at Cheltenham on New Year's Day.

Stage Star was pushed out to 6-1 (from 7-2) and he now sits behind last year's winner Envoi Allen with most firms.

Bet365: 9-4 Allaho, 11-2 Jonbon, 7 Stage Star, 8 Shishkin, 10 Envoi Allen, 14 Edwardstone, 16 Appreciate It, 18 bar

Cheltenham Gold Cup (March 15)

Hewick's reputation continued to grow as he stayed on powerfully to overhaul Bravemansgame and Allaho in the King George. He was trimmed to 14-1 (from 33) for the Cheltenham Gold Cup on March 15 and will head straight there, although Shishkin remains shorter in the betting after his unfortunate stumble after the second-last.

They both have a major challenge on their hands at Cheltenham, though, after last year's winner Galopin Des Champs returned to his brilliant best when thrashing Gerri Colombe in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown.

Further down the market, Tramore winner Jungle Boogie (33-1) and runaway Welsh Grand National hero Nassalam (40-1) were both introduced at big odds.

Sky Bet: 5-4 Galopin Des Champs, 4-1 Fastorslow, 10 Gerri Colombe, 12 Shishkin, 16 Hewick, 20 Royale Pagaille, L'Homme Presse, 25 bar

Championship hurdles

State Man: can he get any closer to Constitution Hill Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Champion Hurdle (March 12)

It is looking extremely likely that we'll see a rematch between unbeaten superstar Constitution Hill and the brilliant State Man in March after the latter won his seventh Grade 1 in the Matheson Hurdle at Leopardstown.

State Man was trimmed slightly to 4-1 (from 5) for the Champion Hurdle after victory over stablemate Impaire Et Passe, who is now 12-1 (from 5), and looks to once again be the main threat to Constitution Hill, whose odds were unchanged at 1-3 after his Christmas Hurdle romp at Kempton on Boxing Day.

State Man is likely to return to action in the Irish Champion Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival next month, while Nicky Henderson's star is set to feature in the International Hurdle on Cheltenham's Trials day card later this month.

Sky Bet: 1-3 Constitution Hill, 7-2 State Man, 14 Impaire Et Passe, 25 Lossiemouth, Echoes In Rain, 33 bar

Mares' Hurdle (March 12)

The Mares' Hurdle picture has not changed significantly over the Christmas period as many of the leading contenders all raced earlier in the season.

The Willie Mullins-trained Lossiemouth is the ante-post favourite at 2-1 with most firms, but the five-year-old has not been seen since winning the Champion 4YO Hurdle at Punchestown in April.

Ladbrokes: 9-4 Lossiemouth, 5-1 Ashroe Diamond, 6 Gala Marceau, 12 Love Envoi, Echoes In Rain, 14 Luccia, 16 bar

Stayers' Hurdle (March 14)

Having drifted in the Champion Hurdle market, Impaire Et Passe was shortened to 8-1 (from 12) with Coral after connections revealed the Stayers' Hurdle would be considered for last year's Ballymore winner.

A new major player emerged in Irish Point after his victory in Leopardstown's Christmas Hurdle. He is a best-priced 13-2 (from 16) but it remains to be seen if Gordon Elliott pitches him in at Cheltenham alongside stablemate and fellow Robcour-owned star Teahupoo .

Previous festival winners Sir Gerhard (14-1) and Bob Olinger (25-1) have both bounced back to form since aborting their chasing careers and could become contenders after recent victories.

Paddy Power: 4 Theleme, Teahupoo, 5 Irish Point, 8 Impaire Et Passe, Crambo, 12 Sir Gerhard, 20 Sire Du Berlais, Paisley Park, 22 bar

Novice Chases

Marine Nationale: Supreme winner could bid for a festival double in the Arkle Credit: CAROLINE NORRIS

Arkle Chase (March 12)

Last year's Supreme winner Marine Nationale had a perfect introduction to chasing at Leopardstown on December 27 and he now completely dominates the ante-post Arkle picture as a best-priced evens shot.

Facile Vega was pushed out to 9-1 shot after he suffered a shock defeat in the Racing Post Novice Chase on Boxing Day, and he could now step up in trip.

Found A Fifty , who won that Grade 1 for Gordon Elliott, was cut to 10-1 (from 50) after beating My Mate Mozzie in second.

William Hill: 4-6 Marine Nationale, 5-2 Gaelic Warrior, 6 Facile Vega, 7 Inthepocket, 8 Found A Fifty, Blood Destiny, 10 Il Etait Temps, 12 bar

​​​​Brown Advisory Novices' Chase (March 13)

Il Est Francais produced one of the best performances of the Christmas period when bolting up in the Kauto Star Novices's Chase. He was initially cut to 6-1 for the Brown Advisory but connections have since confirmed their intention to skip Cheltenham and target the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris.

That will be music to the ears of Willie Mullins, who holds a very strong hand in this division following recent victories for Grangeclare West in the Grade 1 Neville Hotels Novice Chase and Fact To File in a beginners' chase.

Ladbrokes: 4 Grangeclare West, Stay Away Fay, 6 Fact To File, 7 Gaelic Warrior, 10 Broadway Boy, 12 Indiana Dream, Corbetts Cross, 14 bar

Turners Novices' Chase (March 14)

The classy Gaelic Warrior is now no bigger than 5-4 after another dominant victory, this time in the Faugheen Novice Chase and already looks banker material.

Meanwhile, the Paul Nicholls-trained Tahmuras was also a significant mover after getting off the mark over fences at the second time when a three-length winner at Aintree on Boxing Day. He was cut to 25-1 (from 66) after the race.

Coral: 5-4 Gaelic Warrior, 6 Inthepocket, 8 Found A Fifty, Facile Vega, 10 Fact To File, Hermes Allen, 12 bar

Novice and Juvenile Hurdles

Jeriko Du Reponet: favourite for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle Credit: Mark Cranham

Supreme Novices' Hurdle (March 12)

The major change in the Supreme betting over Christmas saw Jeriko Du Reponet become the outright 5-1 favourite (from 7) with Coral after extending his unbeaten record to two with what Nicky Henderson described as a "special" performance at Newbury.

Caldwell Potter's impressive Grade 1 success in the Future Champions Novice saw him introduced at a general 10-1 for the opening contest of the festival, while Willie Mullins' Ballyburn is as short as 7-1 with William Hill after sauntering to victory in a Leopardstown maiden over two and a half miles.

Jango Baie , another for Henderson's Seven Barrows yard, provided James Bowen with a first Grade 1 victory in the inaugural Formby Novices' Hurdle at Aintree on Boxing Day and was shortened to 20-1 (from 33). Stablemate Willmount saw his price move in the opposite direction after being pulled up in the Challow.

Ladbrokes: 5 Jeriko Du Reponet, 7 A Dream To Share, 10 Ballyburn, Firefox, 14 Caldwell Potter, It's For Me, 16 bar

Ballymore Novices' Hurdle (March 13)

Captain Teague earned a record-extending sixth Challow Novices' Hurdle at Newbury for Paul Nicholls and was cut to 14-1 (from 33), although he could go for the Albert Bartlett instead, for which he is a best-priced 16-1.

A new 4-1 favourite emerged though in Ballyburn after his 25-length success.

Firefox , who beat Ballyburn over two miles at Fairyhouse in December, could have his credentials bolstered when he runs in the Lawlor's of Naas Novice Hurdle on Sunday.

Sky Bet: 7-2 Ballyburn, 6-1 Firefox, 12 Caldwell Potter, Captain Teague, Predators Gold, 14 Slade Steel, 16 Gidleigh Park, 18 bar

Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle (March 15)

The Willie Mullins-trained Loughglynn landed Grade 2 honours at Limerick on Boxing Day and was cut to 10-1 (from 25), but that initial support has dried up a touch and he has since been pushed out to 14-1 with most firms.

Elsewhere, Welcom To Cartries got off the mark at the second attempt at Ascot before Christmas and his price was slashed to 20-1 (from 33).

Paddy Power: 12 High Class Hero, Croke Park, 14 Captain Teague, Loughglynn, 16 Blizzard of Oz, Ballyburn, Slade Steel, Shanagh Bob, Gidleigh Park, Johnnywho,

Triumph Hurdle (March 15)

The biggest mover towards the top of the betting for the Triumph was Storm Heart, who was shortened to 8-1 third favourite from 33-1 after a dazzling debut at Punchestown last Sunday.

The Gigginstown-owned juvenile is trained by Willie Mullins, whose strong hand was bolstered by the impressive display of Bunting , who was cut to 8-1 (from 12) after an eyecatching debut win at Limerick on Boxing Day.

Salver was shortened to 16-1 (from 33) with Paddy Power after an impressive performance in the Grade 2 Finale Juvenile Hurdle at Chepstow, while Intellotto struck at Leopardstown and was introduced at 25-1 with Betfair.

Bet365: 5-1 Burdett Road, 6 Sir Gino, 8 Storm Heart, 9 Bunting, 14 Salvator Mundi, Kargese, Kala Conti, 16 Majborough, Nurburgring, 18 bar

Read these next:

Punter scoops €125,000 after backing five winners in sensational New Year's Day accumulator

'It's great to get him back' - brilliant Bob Olinger a decisive winner of the Relkeel Hurdle under Rachael Blackmore

Is there a banker treble already for the Cheltenham Festival? Three things we learned last week

Do you want £800+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.