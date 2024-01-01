Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
15:15 Cheltenham

Brilliant Bob Olinger a decisive winner of the Relkeel Hurdle under Rachael Blackmore

Bob Olinger: decisive winner of the Relkeel Hurdle
Bob Olinger: decisive winner of the Relkeel HurdleCredit: Patrick McCann

Bob Olinger streaked to a decisive victory in the Grade 2 Relkeel Hurdle under jockey Rachael Blackmore for trainer Henry de Bromhead.

Racing in the colours of Brian Acheson, who sponsored the race via his firm Dornan Engineering, Bob Olinger travelled notably well before being delivered to challenge at the final hurdle. Having cleared the obstacle, he stayed on strongly to take the prize impressively.

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.

Peter ScargillDeputy industry editor

Published on 1 January 2024inReports

Last updated 15:28, 1 January 2024

icon
more inReports
more inReports