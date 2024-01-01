Brilliant Bob Olinger a decisive winner of the Relkeel Hurdle under Rachael Blackmore
Bob Olinger: decisive winner of the Relkeel HurdleCredit: Patrick McCann
Bob Olinger streaked to a decisive victory in the Grade 2 Relkeel Hurdle under jockey Rachael Blackmore for trainer Henry de Bromhead.
Racing in the colours of Brian Acheson, who sponsored the race via his firm Dornan Engineering, Bob Olinger travelled notably well before being delivered to challenge at the final hurdle. Having cleared the obstacle, he stayed on strongly to take the prize impressively.
This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.
Published on 1 January 2024inReports
Last updated 15:28, 1 January 2024
