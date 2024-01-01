I overreacted but I was angry - my take on the Gaelic Warrior controversy

I was advised to say nothing (and, like my cousin Danny, I’m not going to listen!) but I want to give my thoughts and explain my logic around the Faugheen Novice Chase at Limerick last week, when I rode Gaelic Warrior to beat Danny on Il Etait Temps.

Before I ride in a race, I visualise what might happen - who might do what, where and when - so I can react quicker if and when those things do happen.

In Limerick the rail stops at the home bend, which leaves a gap on the inside of the horse in front. My reading of the race beforehand was that American Mike would be on my boot turning in, that the other two wouldn’t be going well enough to be involved at that stage considering the gallop I’d be setting, and that the only horse who could be tempted by the inside run was Il Etait Temps.