Punter scoops €125,000 after backing five winners in sensational New Year's Day accumulator

The first day of 2024 could not have been any better for one shrewd Paddy Power punter, who scooped more than €125,000 after selecting five winners in an astounding each-way accumulator bet.

The Dublin-based punter picked the winner of each of the three Cheltenham races sponsored by Paddy Power – Stumptown at 5-1, Shakem Up'Arry at 11-2 and Butch at 7-1 – as well as Benson (4-1) and Fidelio Vallis (7-1) in the two Musselburgh races live on ITV.

The €10 each-way accumulator cost €20 and the punter landed €125,415.60 having placed the bet online with Paddy Power.

Benson got the ball rolling when winning Musselburgh's 2m4f handicap hurdle at odds of 7-2 under Ryan Mania before Stumptown duly followed up at Cheltenham, winning the 3m1½f handicap chase by five lengths.

Shakem Up'Arry kept the dream alive when running away with Cheltenham's 2m4½f handicap chase , a race in which hot favourite Stage Star was pulled up, before 5-1 Fidelio Vallis easily made all in the 2m4½f handicap chase at Musselburgh.

It was all on to Butch in the 3m handicap hurdle at Cheltenham and he did not disappoint. He showed bravery in abundance to hold off My Bobby Dazzler and land the spoils at 7-2, bringing up a superb five-timer for the Paddy Power customer.

The firm's spokesman Paul Binfield said: "We sponsored three races at Cheltenham today to celebrate the New Year and then one of the shrewdest punters ever not only got all three of those winners correct, for good measure they also smashed into a couple at Musselburgh.

"Last night will be nothing compared to their celebrations tonight. Cheers!"

The Paddy Power punter's €10 each-way accumulator plus odds taken

€20 stake returned €125,415.60

