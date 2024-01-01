Is there a banker treble already for the Cheltenham Festival? Three things we learned last week

After a blockbuster Christmas week of top-notch action, here are three things we learned . . .

Galopin Des Champs silences the doubters

Consecutive defeats to Fastorslow had dented his unbeatable aura, but Galopin Des Champs was back to his dominant best in the Savills Chase to reassert his position as the best chaser in Britain and Ireland.

Fastorslow was a late absentee in the Savills and Martin Brassil will hope his emerging force can once more get the better of Galopin Des Champs when they meet again, whether that be at Cheltenham or a month earlier in the Irish Gold Cup.

Galopin Des Champs was in a league of his own in the Savills Chase Credit: Patrick McCann

But on the back of the 23-length thrashing of Gerri Colombe, Willie Mullins and Paul Townend can move forward safe in the knowledge that if the same version of Galopin Des Champs turns up at Leopardstown and Cheltenham it would take something miraculous – or a piece of horrible luck – to stop him.

Arkle could turn into a one-horse race

The Grade 1 Racing Post Novice Chase at Leopardstown on St Stephen's Day was the feature contest for two-mile novices over Christmas, but it was the beginners' chase the following day that produced the finest performance in the division this season.

The fortunes of last year's Supreme one-two could not have been more mixed as Marine Nationale stormed to victory on his first outing over fences, 24 hours after Facile Vega faded tamely to finish last of four in the Grade 1.

Barry Connell's stable star is now no bigger than evens and is odds-on with most firms for a festival double in the Arkle after a foot-perfect display, and the potential opposition to him looks thin on the ground.

Marine Nationale: made a superb start over fences Credit: Patrick McCann

The Racing Post winner Found A Fifty has improved over fences and would surely be finishing strongly in an Arkle, but he has a hell of a lot of ground to make up on Marine Nationale based on their hurdles form.

Inthepocket remains of interest, but Facile Vega’s connections are now considering a step up in trip and the challenge from Britain looks close to non-existent with no home runner shorter than 33-1 with Paddy Power and Betfair.

Unless something extraordinary happens in the Irish Arkle next month, Marine Nationale looks likely to form part of a tasty Irish bankers treble along with Galopin Des Champs and Gaelic Warrior (Turners) for many punters.

2024 King George could be one for the ages

On a spectacular afternoon at Kempton on Boxing Day, even the great Constitution Hill was overshadowed by the exceptional display of Il Est Francais in the Kauto Star Novices’ Chase .

In one of the most exuberant displays of jumping seen at Kempton for many years, the French raider pulverised his opposition and left Paul Nicholls declaring him "another Kauto Star".

As mighty as the Cheltenham Festival has become, there was an antidote to its omnipotence as joint-trainer Noel George said the French Gold Cup (Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris) and the 2024 King George are his main priorities rather than a trip to the Cotswolds.

Il Est Francais dominated at Kempton on Boxing Day Credit: Edward Whitaker

The prospect of a return to Kempton in December has whetted many fans' appetites with the race also looking an ideal fit for Gaelic Warrior , the next machine to roll off the Willie Mullins conveyor belt at Closutton.

Given his preference for going right-handed, three miles round Kempton would hopefully make the King George a perfect target for Gaelic Warrior over something like the Savills.

They look by some distance the most exciting staying novice chasers in training and if they both stay fit and continue their progress, the 2024 King George could shape into an all-time classic.

