Ante-post Lucky 15s: three long-range multiple bets for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival

Following news that William Hill went non-runner no bet on the 2024 Cheltenham Festival on Monday, plus leading tipster Paul Kealy this week putting up his ante-post Lucky 15 for Cheltenham this week, we thought we'd keep the pot boiling. Read on for three more ante-post Lucky 15s from our team, with each price coming courtesy of William Hill.

'He could be a class apart'

By James Hill

Gala Marceau

Mares' Hurdle

Odds: 5-1

Triumph heroine Lossiemouth is the clear favourite for Closutton, but her stablemate wasn't far behind at Cheltenham and she's since won over 2m4f, when landing a Grade 1 in France in May. Last season, she looked a mare who would improve from four to five.

Impaire Et Passe

Stayers' Hurdle

Odds: 5-1

Surely connections will now go for the Stayers' with last year's Ballymore winner. He's not fast enough to beat Constitution Hill and State Man over 2m, but he could be a class apart over 3m. His best performances as a novice were over 2m4f and he saw those races out well.

Galopin Des Champs

Cheltenham Gold Cup

Odds: Evs

He'd be the banker in my four. He was brilliant in the Savills Chase over Christmas, rubbishing claims the Gold Cup had left its mark. He's still only eight so is at the peak of his powers, and he'll win at Cheltenham if he repeats his Leopardstown effort.

Rocky's Howya

Hunters' Chase

Odds: 10-1

Hopefully we'll see him back in action soon. He was a real eyecatcher at the festival when fourth in last year's race. He tried to make all and jumped super out in front for a seven-year-old, and a year older and wiser, he'll be all the better for that experience.

'Stepping up in trip will bring improvement'

By Jack Haynes

It's For Me

Supreme Novices' Hurdle

Odds: 8-1

I'm not convinced Jeriko Du Reponet has achieved all that much and I'm keen to take him on with It's For Me, who recorded a much higher RPR than that rival when winning at Punchestown on his hurdling debut. That form has been franked and he should be better suited by a strong gallop.

Trelawne

Ultima Handicap Chase

Odds: 14-1

I'm a big fan of this horse who ran a sound race over 2m4½f at Cheltenham last time. He made a mistake at the last but still finished off well up the hill and stepping up to 3m-plus is sure to bring improvement. This is one of the few races Ireland does not dominate and Trelawne looks a big player.

Edwardstone: set to step up to 2m4½f in the Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Edwardstone

Ryanair Chase

Odds: 10-1

Allaho looks to have retained most of his ability but is opposable in the Ryanair and it's worth taking a chance on Edwardstone. He posted his joint second-highest RPR when chasing home Jonbon last time on unfavourable ground and is set to step up to 2m4½f in the Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton next Saturday, which could be a pointer to him going for this.

Dysart Enos

Mares' Novices' Hurdle

Odds: 7-2

Last season's Aintree mares' bumper scorer was an impressive winner of a novice hurdle at Cheltenham last time, producing an improved round of jumping from her hurdling debut success at Huntingdon. She will be campaigned to avoid carrying a penalty in this race and has excellent claims.

'There's no doubting his ability at the highest level'

By Liam Headd

Caldwell Potter

Supreme Novices' Hurdle

Odds: 10-1

The six-year-old has made a strong start to his chasing career and entered the Supreme equation with a dominant display at Punchestown over Christmas.

Caldwell Potter breezed to a six-and-a-half length victory to land the Grade 1 Future Champions Novice and took a significant step into top-level company after wide-margin success at Navan. He's certainly proved he has the speed for this 2m trip, and a crack at the Supreme could come after the Dublin Racing Festival.



Grangeclare West

Brown Advisory Novices' Chase

Odds: 7-2

Willie Mullins has options for Grangeclare West, but the Brown Advisory over three miles looks a ready-made race for him.

The eight-year-old extended his record to 2-2 over fences when producing an eyecatching display to win the Grade 1 Neville Hotels Novice Chase at Leopardstown. He is lightly raced but has plenty of ability, and the fact he delivered over the staying distance showed he has the stamina to be classed as a main contender at Cheltenham.

Found A Fifty: has come into his own over fences Credit: Patrick McCann

Found A Fifty

Turners' Novices' Chase

Odds: 8-1

Following a mixed record over hurdles, this Gordon Elliott-trained seven-year-old has really come into his own over fences and he landed a big one when scoring in the Racing Post Novice Chase at Christmas.

The gelding beat a small but competitive field that also included Facile Vega, and there's no doubting his ability at the highest level. Although he stepped back in distance at Leopardstown, he came close to winning the Drimore over two and a half miles, so he should easily get the trip if he goes for the Turners.

Sir Gino

Triumph Hurdle

Odds: 5-1

I was so impressed with Sir Gino's debut run for Nicky Henderson at Kempton last month and believe he can be a serious player in a wide-open Triumph Hurdle.

The Joe and Marie Donnelly-owned four-year-old was pretty green over some of his hurdles, but based on his speed a lot of improvement should come with experience. A step up to Graded company will show his true ability, but he has victory in a Listed French race to his name and he's one to take note of.

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

