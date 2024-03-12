2024 Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival: the runners, the odds, the verdict

The Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (3.30) headlines day two of the Cheltenham Festival as a top-class field of eight head to post in the 2m contest. Who will come out on top in this red-hot affair? Read on for our runner-by-runner guide . . .

1 Boothill

Won a couple of notable handicaps at Ascot in November; faller in both runs since

Trainer: Harry Fry

Jockey: Jonathan Burke

SP forecast: 40-1

Boothill 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Harry Fry

2 Captain Guinness

Runner-up in this race last year but unlikely to go one better; 0-13 in Grade 1 races

Trainer: Henry de Bromhead

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

SP forecast: 14-1

Captain Guinness 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Rachael Blackmore Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

3 Edwardstone

Relished the switch to front-running in the Game Spirit; won the Arkle here in 2022

Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: Tom Cannon

SP forecast: 7-1

Edwardstone 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tom Cannon Tnr: Alan King

4 El Fabiolo

Unbeaten chase record includes the 2023 Arkle and 2024 Dublin Chase; top rated

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Paul Townend

SP forecast: 1-2

El Fabiolo 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

5 Elixir De Nutz

Rallied to beat Jonbon in the Clarence House but is far from sure to confirm the placings

Trainer: Joe Tizzard

Jockey: Freddie Gingell

SP forecast: 25-1

Elixir De Nutz 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Freddie Gingell Tnr: Joe Tizzard

6 Funambule Sivola

Flattered when second in this contest in 2022; hard to fancy on this season's form

Trainer: Venetia Williams

Jockey: Charlie Deutsch

SP forecast: 100-1

Funambule Sivola 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Charlie Deutsch Tnr: Venetia Williams

7 Gentleman De Mee

Well-held fourth to stablemate El Fabiolo when bidding for a second Dublin Chase win

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Mark Walsh

SP forecast: 33-1

Gentleman De Mee 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Mark Walsh Tnr: W P Mullins

8 Jonbon

Let down by his jumping in the Clarence House; big player on his other achievements

Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Nico de Boinville

SP forecast: 7-2

Jonbon 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

The verdict

Barring mishaps, this could well prove a carbon copy of last year's Arkle in which EL FABIOLO drew clear to beat Jonbon.

El Fabiolo 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

