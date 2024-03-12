Racing Post logo
Cheltenham Festival

2024 Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival: the runners, the odds, the verdict

The Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (3.30) headlines day two of the Cheltenham Festival as a top-class field of eight head to post in the 2m contest. Who will come out on top in this red-hot affair? Read on for our runner-by-runner guide . . .

1 Boothill

Won a couple of notable handicaps at Ascot in November; faller in both runs since

Trainer: Harry Fry
Jockey: Jonathan Burke
SP forecast: 40-1

Cheltenham Festival free bets: Paddy Power offer

Image link

2 Captain Guinness

Runner-up in this race last year but unlikely to go one better; 0-13 in Grade 1 races

TrainerHenry de Bromhead
Jockey: Rachael Blackmore
SP forecast: 14-1

3 Edwardstone

Relished the switch to front-running in the Game Spirit; won the Arkle here in 2022

TrainerAlan King
Jockey: Tom Cannon
SP forecast: 7-1

4 El Fabiolo

Unbeaten chase record includes the 2023 Arkle and 2024 Dublin Chase; top rated

TrainerWillie Mullins
Jockey: Paul Townend
SP forecast: 1-2

5 Elixir De Nutz

Rallied to beat Jonbon in the Clarence House but is far from sure to confirm the placings

TrainerJoe Tizzard
Jockey: Freddie Gingell
SP forecast: 25-1

6 Funambule Sivola

Flattered when second in this contest in 2022; hard to fancy on this season's form

TrainerVenetia Williams
Jockey: Charlie Deutsch
SP forecast: 100-1

7 Gentleman De Mee

Well-held fourth to stablemate El Fabiolo when bidding for a second Dublin Chase win

Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Mark Walsh
SP forecast: 33-1

8 Jonbon

Let down by his jumping in the Clarence House; big player on his other achievements

TrainerNicky Henderson
Jockey: Nico de Boinville
SP forecast: 7-2

The verdict

Barring mishaps, this could well prove a carbon copy of last year's Arkle in which EL FABIOLO drew clear to beat Jonbon.

Liam HeaddReporter

Published on 12 March 2024inCheltenham Festival

Last updated 12:45, 12 March 2024

