Cheltenham Festival 2024 predictions and tips from the experts: why this horse can win
Our top tipping experts have come forward with their best bets for a sensational four days at the Cheltenham Festival. Read on to find out who they fancy . . .
Tom Segal
Chianti Classico
2.50 Cheltenham, Tuesday: Ultima Handicap Chase, 3m1f
Odds: 7-1
Novices have a great record in Cheltenham handicaps and Chianti Classico looks just the type to add to that record in the Ultima on Tuesday. He's a brilliant jumper and lost nothing in defeat at Kempton last time at a track that wouldn't have been ideal.
Graeme Rodway
Edwardstone
3.30 Cheltenham, Wednesday: Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase, 2m
Odds: 7-1
Looked right back to his best when bolting up by 40 lengths at Newbury last month and, if he is allowed to stride on in a similar manner, he might be able to get El Fabiolo out of his comfort zone.
Paul Kealy
Libberty Hunter
4.50 Cheltenham, Wednesday: Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup Handicap Chase, 2m
Odds: 8-1
Beat a good horse in Matata at Cheltenham when last seen out and was really strong up the hill. He has been kept fresh for this since and the recent jockey booking of Harry Cobden is the icing on the cake.
Keith Melrose
Bowtogreatness
5.30 Cheltenham, Thursday: Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Chase, 3m2f
Odds: 12-1
Has run in two premier handicaps over staying trips and has shaped like the best horse in both without winning. Recent third in the Coral Trophy, where he made a big move out wide turning in, will have him spot on for Cheltenham, where he shaped really well in a red-hot handicap on Trials day.
Robbie Wilders
L'Eau Du Sud
2.10 Cheltenham, Friday: BetMGM County Handicap Hurdle, 2m1f
Odds: 7-1
Dan Skelton has landed the County four times since 2016 and L'Eau Du Sud, who was unfancied when second to Champion Hurdle-bound Iberico Lord in the Betfair Hurdle, should build on that. He was outstayed in testing conditions by a talented mud-lover and it was a big step in the right direction after he wasn't right in the Greatwood.
Published on 11 March 2024inCheltenham Festival
Last updated 16:15, 11 March 2024
