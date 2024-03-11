Cheltenham Festival 2024 predictions and tips from the experts: why this horse can win

Our top tipping experts have come forward with their best bets for a sensational four days at the Cheltenham Festival. Read on to find out who they fancy . . .

Tom Segal

2.50 Cheltenham, Tuesday: Ultima Handicap Chase, 3m1f

Odds: 7-1

Novices have a great record in Cheltenham handicaps and Chianti Classico looks just the type to add to that record in the Ultima on Tuesday. He's a brilliant jumper and lost nothing in defeat at Kempton last time at a track that wouldn't have been ideal.

Chianti Classico 14:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: David Bass Tnr: Kim Bailey

Graeme Rodway

3.30 Cheltenham, Wednesday: Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase, 2m

Odds: 7-1

Looked right back to his best when bolting up by 40 lengths at Newbury last month and, if he is allowed to stride on in a similar manner, he might be able to get El Fabiolo out of his comfort zone.

Edwardstone 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tom Cannon Tnr: Alan King

Paul Kealy

4.50 Cheltenham, Wednesday: Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup Handicap Chase, 2m

Odds: 8-1

Beat a good horse in Matata at Cheltenham when last seen out and was really strong up the hill. He has been kept fresh for this since and the recent jockey booking of Harry Cobden is the icing on the cake.

Libberty Hunter 16:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Evan Williams

Keith Melrose

5.30 Cheltenham, Thursday: Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Chase, 3m2f

Odds: 12-1

Has run in two premier handicaps over staying trips and has shaped like the best horse in both without winning. Recent third in the Coral Trophy, where he made a big move out wide turning in, will have him spot on for Cheltenham, where he shaped really well in a red-hot handicap on Trials day.

Bowtogreatness 17:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Mr Jack Andrews Tnr: Ben Pauling

Robbie Wilders

2.10 Cheltenham, Friday: BetMGM County Handicap Hurdle, 2m1f

Odds: 7-1

Dan Skelton has landed the County four times since 2016 and L'Eau Du Sud, who was unfancied when second to Champion Hurdle-bound Iberico Lord in the Betfair Hurdle, should build on that. He was outstayed in testing conditions by a talented mud-lover and it was a big step in the right direction after he wasn't right in the Greatwood.

L'Eau Du Sud 14:10 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

